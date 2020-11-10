You are here

Home > Technology

China's tech industry relieved by Biden win - but not relaxed

Tue, Nov 10, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Beijing

CHINA'S technology industry, one of US President Donald Trump's main targets in Washington's tussles with Beijing, hopes US president elect Joe Biden can create a more constructive relationship - but few think the rivalry will de-escalate, executives and analysts say.

Mr Trump's four-year term has already taught the industry the importance of self-reliance, and China's intentions to improve its domestic tech capabilities will not change, they said. "When Biden takes office, tech companies in China might be relieved," said Fang Xingdong, director of the Consortium of Internet and Society at the Communication University of Zhejiang.

He added: "At least, the United States is supposed to re-advocate openness, re-respect fair competition, and re-advocate innovation. However, in the high-tech field, competition and game theory will not end, and China and the US will compete with each other with true innovation capabilities in the next decade."

Chinese tech giants Huawei Technologies to TikTok owner ByteDance to Tencent Holdings have seen their supply chains upended or global expansion efforts stymied by sanctions issued by the Trump administration after Washington accused them of being national security risks.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Several other Chinese firms have been cut off from US suppliers by a trade blacklist while ByteDance and Huawei, in particular, have been pushed into a corner by the Trump administration. ByteDance is finalising a preliminary deal to create a new company with Walmart Inc and Oracle Corp to oversee TikTok's US operations after Mr Trump ordered it to sell the popular short video app's US unit or face a ban.

US trade curbs have choked off access by Huawei to commercially available chips, leaving it short of the components that power its high-end phones.

Jefferies analysts said on Monday that China would likely decline in terms of Mr Biden's policy priorities, as he focuses first on domestic issues, and that a blanket US ban on China's semiconductor industry would be less likely under Mr Biden.

Still, many executives said Mr Trump's actions had exposed how vulnerable the Chinese technology industry was. They said shoring it up was now a policy priority for the country. Beijing has in recent months announced a new "dual circulation" model of growth to steer China's economy. This sees it reducing its reliance on overseas markets and technology by, for example, spending billions of dollars to encourage a domestic chip industry. REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Technology

How Singapore can break out of land scarcity in data centre space

Koh Boon Hwee, Novo Tellus fund propose scheme to take Sunningdale private

SoftBank's H1 net profit jumps over 4 times to 1.88t yen

Apple puts supplier Pegatron on probation over student workers

Logistics players brace for delivery surge this 11/11

S$6.8m disbursed to 2,700 food, retail businesses in Singapore for going digital

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 10, 2020 12:52 AM
Government & Economy

Biden convenes US pandemic task force and hails vaccine progress

[WASHINGTON] President-elect Joe Biden convened a task force on Monday to devise a blueprint for tackling the...

Nov 10, 2020 12:28 AM
Energy & Commodities

WR Grace gets US$4b bid from top shareholder 40 North

[MARYLAND] WR Grace , a supplier of catalysts to refineries, has received a US$4 billion takeover offer from top...

Nov 10, 2020 12:20 AM
Energy & Commodities

Trafigura said to hire Temasek's Mattar in expansion push

[AMSTERDAM] Commodities trader Trafigura Group is hiring Temasek Holdings executive Khodor Mattar, as it seeks to...

Nov 10, 2020 12:11 AM
Banking & Finance

Cinven, GIC agree to buy Willis Towers Watson's insurance broker

[LONDON] Cinven has agreed to buy Miller, the specialist insurance broker owned by Willis Towers Watson, in its...

Nov 9, 2020 11:34 PM
SME

'Onerous' measures for nightlife operators looking to reopen in trials

BARS, pubs and nightclubs will be able to apply to be part of the nightlife reopening pilot programme this Wednesday...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

S$1.65m can get you a home on Sentosa

Singapore hits pause on building new data centres; short-term rents up

US Election 2020: 'It's the economy, stupid'

Vicom posts 5% fall in Patmi for Q3

Ant Group's stalled IPO seen slashing its value by US$140b

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for