You are here

Home > Technology

China's Tencent raises US$6b in bond sale; proceeds for general purposes

Thu, Apr 04, 2019 - 10:16 AM

BP_Tencent _040419_38.jpg
Chinese social media and gaming giant Tencent Holdings Ltd said on Thursday it has raised US$6 billion in a bond sale, with proceeds earmarked for refinancing and general corporate purposes.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Chinese social media and gaming giant Tencent Holdings Ltd said on Thursday it has raised US$6 billion in a bond sale, with proceeds earmarked for refinancing and general corporate purposes.

The sale was Asia's largest this year, Refinitiv data showed, exceeding property developer China Evergrande Group's US$2.8 billion issue in January.

Tencent sold US$2 billion in fixed and floating rate five-year notes, US$500 million in seven-year notes, US$3 billion in 10-year notes and US$500 million in 30-year notes, it said in a filing to Hong Kong's stock exchange.

The bonds will carry coupons of 3.280 per cent, 3.575 per cent, 3.975 per cent and 4.525 per cent on the fixed rate five-year notes, seven-year notes, 10-year notes and 30-year notes, respectively.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The floating rate five-year note will have an interest rate of Libor plus 0.910 per cent.

The tech firm earlier this week said its board had increased its Global Medium Term Note Programme limit to US$20 billion from US$10 billion, with proceeds going towards general corporate purposes.

Tencent had a US$6 billion offshore issuance quota from China's state planner, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), two people with knowledge of the deal said on Tuesday.

Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley were joint global coordinators for the sale, Tencent said in an earlier filing.

Tencent suffered a rough 2018, as China's gaming regulator's nine-month hiatus in approving games for monetisation prevented the firm from capitalising on some of its most popular titles.

Net profit for the last quarter of 2018 fell the most since the firm went public in 2004, by 32 per cent, in part due to one-off losses at portfolio companies. 

REUTERS

Technology

Thyssenkrupp to set up 3D printing innovation centre in Singapore

Facebook removes exposed user records stored on Amazon's servers

South Korea to launch world's first national 5G networks

Asean collaboration key to unlocking potential of Industry 4.0

Massive CIA cloud deal could be fulfilled by more than one company

Netflix's dizzying valuation faces biggest test yet

Editor's Choice

BT_20190404_JARESORT4_3742986.jpg
Apr 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore IRs bet on S$9b expansion; exclusive licences extended to 2030

BT_20190404_CCSTRIPE_3742983.jpg
Apr 4, 2019
Garage

Silicon Valley firm eager to earn its stripes in South-east Asia

BT_20190404_MREAGLE4LA3Y_3743028.jpg
Apr 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Eagle Hospitality Trust eyes Singapore IPO to raise up to US$575m

Most Read

1 Hyflux saga demands better debt disclosure rules
2 Taxpayers can't bail out Hyflux investors, Masagos tells Parliament
3 Best World shares sag after CLSA flags challenges in China
4 Keppel, Sembcorp reinvention - from rigs to urban solutions
5 Five best-performing S-Reits average 20% return in Q1: SGX

Must Read

BP_Genting Singapore_040419_49.jpg
Apr 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Genting Singapore shares fall 6.5% following hike in casino entry levies

BT_20190404_JARESORT4_3742986.jpg
Apr 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore IRs bet on S$9b expansion; exclusive licences extended to 2030

Apr 4, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: SingPost, Ying Li International, Swee Hong, Eneco Energy, Metech International

Apr 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Top warning signs of a company in trouble: report

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening