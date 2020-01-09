You are here

Home > Technology

Chinese firms push ahead at CES despite trade war

Thu, Jan 09, 2020 - 1:34 PM

nz_ces_090153.jpg
Chinese makers of televisions, smartphones and much more were very much present at the premier Consumer Electronics Show here, undeterred by their country's trade war with the US.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[LAS VEGAS] Chinese makers of televisions, smartphones and much more were very much present at the premier Consumer Electronics Show here, undeterred by their country's trade war with the US.

"Companies are all capitalists, and I think everyone is just holding their breath," said analyst Patrick Moorhead of Moor Insights and Strategy.

"I think nobody wants to burn any bridges right now, and almost everybody is acting like there are not any issues."

Titans such as Huawei, TCL, Skyworth, Hisense and Lenovo once again had eye-catching booths on the show floor where throngs of CES goers checked out their latest innovations.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The number of Chinese exhibitors, overall, was down slightly with some smaller companies skipping the show, according to Sarah Brown, communications director of the Consumer Technology Association that runs the annual gadget extravaganza.

SEE ALSO

'Sex tech' aims to rise above negative image

TCL showed off new 8K televisions, and teased a set of new smartphones, one of them synched to super-fast 5G telecom networks, aimed specifically at the US market.

"We can see that the relations between China and US are getting better," TCL overseas business group general manager Harry Wu told AFP.

"At the same time we have a supply chain worldwide, no matter Mexico, Vietnam, India or other countries, we have plans to support our sells in US."

Mr Wu held firm that TCL has not changed its focus or global business plans due to trade tensions between China and the US.

TCL has gained ground fast in the US television market, and sees an opportunity to take advantage of growing brand recognition by broadening its line-up of devices, according to senior vice-president Chris Larson.

"TCL is huge in China but has factories in Mexico, so it ships goods from Mexico factories to get around tariffs," noted Techsponential analyst Avi Greengart.

China-based Skyworth TV has chosen now to enter the US market with rich, big-screen televisions - one an 8K model priced at US$5,999.

Skyworth is a well established TV brand in its home country.

"Our high-end products are more mature and more competitive than ever," said Skyworth chief brand officer Leo Tang.

"We're confident that with the strength of our brand and the quality of our products, Skyworth can start gaining more traction in the US regardless of external challenges."

CES BIGGER THAN US 

Chinese companies were plentiful on the expansive show-floor at CES, which wraps up on Friday.

Huawei, which has been disparaged by the US government, had its wares on display as it has done at CES for years.

"The fact that we have Chinese companies here is encouraging," said Creative Strategies technology analyst Carolina Milanesi.

"So they're not boycotting and they see the opportunity. At the end of the day, for all the brands, it's about reaching the biggest addressable market."

Analysts noted that CES attracts a global crowd, and even though it takes place in the US alliances or deals made here could be aimed at cultivating business elsewhere.

"CES is really a global show, so these companies are sometimes coming to CES but not with the US market in mind," said Brown of the Consumer Technology Association.

Out of an anticipated 170,000 attendees, 60,000 were expected to be from outside the US, according to Brown.

"For certain, if you don't show up for this event, and you are from China, your potential for getting future business from the US goes down," said analyst Moorhead.

AFP

Technology

Samsung sets up anti-corruption panel as chief faces trials

Dupont to invest US$28m in South Korea to make key chip materials

'Sex tech' aims to rise above negative image

Everyone wants a piece of enterprise tech companies

Money FM podcast: Location and point of interest data is the future of advertising

Samsung profit beats forecasts after chip prices rebound

BREAKING

Jan 9, 2020 01:36 PM
Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Thursday afternoon up 0.09% on day

SINGAPORE shares held onto their gains as trading resumed on Thursday afternoon amid waning investor worries over US...

Jan 9, 2020 01:28 PM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong's finance minister pledges bold spending to boost growth

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong's government is preparing to spend "boldly" to shore up the finance hub's tumbling economy,...

Jan 9, 2020 01:09 PM
Government & Economy

China believes new virus behind mystery pneumonia outbreak

[BEIJING] China believes a mysterious pneumonia outbreak that has struck 59 people is due to a new strain of virus...

Jan 9, 2020 01:03 PM
Technology

Samsung sets up anti-corruption panel as chief faces trials

[SEOUL] South Korea's Samsung Group, whose leader faces trials over a bribery scandal involving former president...

Jan 9, 2020 12:41 PM
Companies & Markets

Singtel associate Airtel launches US$3b mega fundraising

BHARTI Airtel has proposed to raise up to US$3 billion from a mix of debt and equity, which will enable it to pay a...

UPDATED 44 min ago
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly