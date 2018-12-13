Chinese state media urges Canada to defy US, free Huawei executive

Canada should distance itself from US "hegemonism" and grant unconditional freedom to Meng Wanzhou, a Chinese executive detained in Vancouver on Washington's request, the state-owned tabloid Global Times said in a Thursday editorial.

Ms Meng, the chief financial officer of China's Huawei Technologies, has been accused by US prosecutors of misleading banks about transactions linked to Iran, putting the banks at risk of violating sanctions.

She was arrested on Dec 1 and released on bail on Tuesday. She will be set free if the United States fails to submit a formal demand for her extradition within 60 days of her arrest.

Ms Meng has no criminal record anywhere in the world and her arrest violates a US-Canada extradition agreement, the Global Times said, adding that Canada could end the crisis immediately by freeing Ms Meng unconditionally, rather than acting as the "51st state" of the United States.

"Canada should distance itself from US hegemonism and fulfill its obligations to help maintain international order and protect human rights," it said.

The authorities in China are holding former Canadian diplomat Michael Kovrig on suspicion of engaging in activities that harm China's national security. He was detained on Monday.

The Global Times said there was no evidence that the arrest of Mr Kovrig was in any way connected to the case, but said "the assumption is because Canada has gone too far and people naturally believe China will retaliate".

Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland warned the United States on Wednesday not to politicise extradition cases, a day after Mr Trump said he would intervene in the case if it served national security interests.

In another editorial on Thursday, the official China Daily newspaper accused the United States of manufacturing the diplomatic incident in order to serve political ends.

"Washington is mistaken if it thinks it can take Ms Meng hostage and ransom her for concessions in the upcoming trade talks," it said.

REUTERS