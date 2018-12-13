You are here

Home > Technology

Chinese state media urges Canada to defy US, free Huawei executive

Thu, Dec 13, 2018 - 8:26 AM

07225192.jpg
Canada should distance itself from US "hegemonism" and grant unconditional freedom to Meng Wanzhou, a Chinese executive detained in Vancouver on Washington's request, the state-owned tabloid Global Times said in a Thursday editorial.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[SHANGHAI] Canada should distance itself from US "hegemonism" and grant unconditional freedom to Meng Wanzhou, a Chinese executive detained in Vancouver on Washington's request, the state-owned tabloid Global Times said in a Thursday editorial.

Ms Meng, the chief financial officer of China's Huawei Technologies, has been accused by US prosecutors of misleading banks about transactions linked to Iran, putting the banks at risk of violating sanctions.

She was arrested on Dec 1 and released on bail on Tuesday. She will be set free if the United States fails to submit a formal demand for her extradition within 60 days of her arrest.

Ms Meng has no criminal record anywhere in the world and her arrest violates a US-Canada extradition agreement, the Global Times said, adding that Canada could end the crisis immediately by freeing Ms Meng unconditionally, rather than acting as the "51st state" of the United States.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Canada should distance itself from US hegemonism and fulfill its obligations to help maintain international order and protect human rights," it said.

The authorities in China are holding former Canadian diplomat Michael Kovrig on suspicion of engaging in activities that harm China's national security. He was detained on Monday.

The Global Times said there was no evidence that the arrest of Mr Kovrig was in any way connected to the case, but said "the assumption is because Canada has gone too far and people naturally believe China will retaliate".

Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland warned the United States on Wednesday not to politicise extradition cases, a day after Mr Trump said he would intervene in the case if it served national security interests.

In another editorial on Thursday, the official China Daily newspaper accused the United States of manufacturing the diplomatic incident in order to serve political ends.

"Washington is mistaken if it thinks it can take Ms Meng hostage and ransom her for concessions in the upcoming trade talks," it said.

REUTERS

Technology

After Trump comment on Huawei, official says Justice Dept sticks to law enforcement

Apple suppliers are considering moving iPhone output if tariffs hit 25%

Taiwan in grip of claw crane craze

Singapore online printer Gogoprint buys Indonesia print startup

Canada court grants Huawei CFO bail

For big tobacco and brewers, grass is greener

Editor's Choice

BP_dollar_131218_4.jpg
Dec 13, 2018
Government & Economy

US dollar to gain still against Singapore unit into new year

BT_20181213_NESTE_3642255.jpg
Dec 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Neste invests 1.4b euros, builds new Singapore plant

BP_OUE_131218_9.jpg
Dec 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Reits' asset injections: A little less action a little more discretion, please

Most Read

1 Your apps know where you were last night, and they're not keeping it secret
2 StarHub faces hurricane, not headwinds, says CEO
3 Trump says Fed 'would be foolish' to raise rates this month
4 Telco, bank, consumer stocks among bargains in discount bin: analysts
5 Park View Mansions tries for en bloc again with 22% lower reserve price

Must Read

BP_dollar_131218_4.jpg
Dec 13, 2018
Government & Economy

US dollar to gain still against Singapore unit into new year

BP_SGcbd_131218_5.jpg
Dec 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Economy watchers trim Singapore 2019 GDP forecasts

BT_20181213_MAY13_3642312.jpg
Dec 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Who will be Britain's next leader if May goes?

BT_20181213_PASIRGUDANG_3642329.jpg
Dec 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Seletar Airport flight procedures pose no risk to Pasir Gudang port, says Khaw

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening