You are here

Home > Technology

Chinese video app TikTok bans paid political ads

Fri, Oct 04, 2019 - 9:46 AM

nz_tiktok_041057.jpg
Chinese video app TikTok said on Thursday it will not allow paid political advertisements on its platform as they do not fit into the experience it aims to provide to millions of its users.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] Chinese video app TikTok said on Thursday it will not allow paid political advertisements on its platform as they do not fit into the experience it aims to provide to millions of its users.

Created by Beijing Bytedance Technology, TikTok allows users to create and share short videos with special effects, and is hugely popular in South-east Asia and India.

"We will not allow paid ads that promote or oppose a candidate, current leader, political party or group, or issue at the federal, state, or local level – including election-related ads, advocacy ads, or issue ads," Blake Chandlee, vice president of TikTok's Global Business Solutions said in a blog post. https://bit.ly/30FS3TX

TikTok hit the 500 million mark in monthly active users globally, according to a report in July by the South China Morning Post.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

With the presence of celebrities like Ariana Grande and Katy Perry, the platform is a hit among teenagers and post-millennials.

REUTERS

Technology

US, UK ink cross-border data access agreement

Apple CEO sees US-China trade deal, hopes tariffs dropped

US, allies urge Facebook not to encrypt messages as they fight child abuse, terrorism

HP to cut up to 9,000 jobs amid print unit woes

Netflix cooperating with Italy tax evasion probe

Time for ST Telemedia, Singtel to inject their data centres into Reits?

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly