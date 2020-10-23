You are here

Home > Technology

Chipmaker Xilinx's profit tops estimates, sees return to growth

Fri, Oct 23, 2020 - 5:50 AM

XILINX Inc, the chipmaker in takeover talks with Advanced Micro Devices Inc, reported earnings that beat Wall Street estimates and said that revenue will start growing again in the current period.

Sales will be US$750 million to US$800 million in the three months ending in December, the San Jose, California-based company said.

Revenue even at the low end of the forecast would represent the company's first quarter of year-over-year growth in five such periods.

Analysts on average projected US$774 million. Xilinx chief executive officer Victor Peng is trying to spread the use of his company's products into new areas such as data centres while combating the impact of disappearing sales to Huawei Technologies Co and the global pandemic.

The company is also negotiating a possible takeover by AMD, according to people familiar with the matter. Xilinx executives, speaking on a conference call, declined to discuss the potential deal.

SEE ALSO

Huawei, China firms said to seek curbs on Nvidia's Arm deal

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The chipmaker is confident the effort to push into data centres can sustain double-digit growth, even if orders are "choppy", Mr Peng said.

Xilinx reported that data centre sales were up 30 per cent in the fiscal second quarter and now account for 14 per cent of the company's total revenue.

"The data centre market is being disrupted and we offer a lot of value," he said in an interview.

While Xilinx sales come primarily from industrial and communications equipment makers, it's carving out a new niche in supplying owners of large data centres who use the chips to accelerate certain workloads.

Its field programmable gate arrays, or FPGAs, are unique in that they can have their function changed by software even after they've been installed in computers and other devices.

AMD is trying to restore its fortunes in the data centre processor market, clawing its way back from less than one per cent market share and gaining share from Intel Corp with new products.

The loss of Huawei as a customer due to US trade restrictions and Covid-19 have hurt Xilinx's expansion plans, but long-term the company remains on track to achieve overall sales growth of more than 10 per cent a year, Mr Peng said.

In the fiscal second-quarter, sales declined 8 per cent to US$767 million. Net income was US$194 million, or 79 cents a share, compared with US$227 million, or 89 cents, in the same period a year earlier.

Profit, excluding some items, was 82 cents a share, ahead of analysts' estimates. BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Technology

Google antitrust fight pushes low-key CEO into line of fire

Nvidia deal for Arm will drive computing power growth says SoftBank's Son

South Korean antitrust chief says Google has undermined competition

Deutsche Bank in talks to sell tech unit to Tata Consultancy

Grab's Q3 revenue near pre-Covid level; hiring for senior digibank roles

LG Display swings to Q3 profit on Apple demand, panel price boost

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 23, 2020 05:53 AM
Stocks

Europe: Stocks end little changed as aid hope tempers virus

[BENGALURU] European equities closed broadly flat as positive earnings reports and optimism about US stimulus offset...

Oct 23, 2020 01:41 AM
Banking & Finance

MAS bans ex-BSI banker from financial services over US$5m 'secret profits' tied to 1MDB

THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has banned Kevin Michael Swampillai, the former head of the wealth...

Oct 23, 2020 01:17 AM
Banking & Finance

Singapore fines Goldman Sachs US$122 million over 1MDB scandal

THE Singapore authorities have fined Goldman Sachs Singapore US$122 million over its involvement in the 1MDB scandal...

Oct 23, 2020 12:25 AM
Technology

Nvidia deal for Arm will drive computing power growth says SoftBank's Son

[TOKYO] SoftBank Group Corp CEO Masayoshi Son said on Thursday the sale of chip designer Arm to Nvidia Corp will...

Oct 22, 2020 11:54 PM
Government & Economy

Goldman Sachs hit with record US bribery fine over 1MDB scandal

[NEW YORK] Goldman Sachs will pay a record foreign bribery penalty in the US and will enter a guilty plea for the...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore property agents urged to give accurate advice; new guide on ratings launched

Airbnb, STB to offer Singapore travel experiences

Singaporean charged with acts that were likely to defraud fund investors

Hong Kong regulator fines Goldman Sachs US$350m over 1MDB scandal

CSE Global's new orders down in Q3 on the back of oil and gas decline

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for