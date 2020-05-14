Cisco's Q3 gets boost from demand for work-from-home apps

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
[SAN FRANCISCO] Cisco Systems beat quarterly revenue and profit estimates on Wednesday as Covid-19 lockdowns globally boosted demand for its remote-work tools and networking equipment, sending the Dow component's shares up nearly 3 per cent after the bell.
The health crisis has forced...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes