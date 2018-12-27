Closing the books on tech's mixed year

San Francisco

THE year 2018 will most likely be remembered in Silicon Valley and across the tech industry for its attendant controversies: awkward Congressional testimony, the first driverless car death, global tensions that forced the sector to balkanise and the privacy scandals that dogged the largest social network in the world.

But tech's no-good very-bad year was by some measures deceptively good. Consider: Those little voice-activated smart speakers that once seemed like amusing novelties are now everywhere. In 2016, about 16 million people posed queries to Alexa speakers and its ilk. Next year, according to eMarketer, that number will surpass 74 million - more than one quarter of US adults.

Last year, around 40 million people sent money to friends and paid bills via payment apps such as PayPal, Venmo and Square's Cash App. This year there are around 50 million monthly active users, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.

Intel Corp had one of the worst years in its corporate history, losing both its CEO to scandal and its title as the world's largest chipmaker, to rival Samsung Electronics Co. But companies are still buying as many server chips as it can make. Intel's sales will top US$70 billion this year, notching a record, while profits will top US$20 billion for the first time ever.

In China, the newly public e-commerce services company Meituan Dianping is changing the restaurant landscape. Its users now use their smartphones to get 20 million deliveries a day. Last year, that was 13 million.

Another company we had barely heard of a year ago, Bytedance Ltd, has more than 500 million monthly active users for its short video app, Tik Tok.

It was recently valued at US$75 billion, up from US$20 billion last year, making it one of the most valuable private companies in the world. Yes, the private market for growing tech companies was still hawkish, thanks in large part to the largesse of Bytedance's main backer, SoftBank.

Even in the public markets, things weren't that bad for tech. Facebook was the biggest drag on the S&P 500, but Microsoft and Amazon, at least of this writing, were its biggest lifts.

And while Facebook Inc's struggles are now legendary, it revealed for the first time that 2.5 billion people use its products globally - including more than 1 billion each on WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger.

So here's a parting thought as 2018 departs. Tech's scandals are unlikely to go away next year. We will still be fiercely furrowing our brows over whether big tech is too big and powerful. But all these concerns and controversies remain just the undertow on a giant wave - of technology spreading into our personal and work lives, boosting the companies and entrepreneurs who make the right bet at the right time. That, at least, didn't change at all this year.

