Deep tech training programme launched for software developers

Thu, Jan 09, 2020 - 6:12 PM
A NEW year-long programme aimed at boosting Singapore's deep tech capabilities was launched by global software consultancy ThoughtWorks on Thursday.

Supported by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) under its TechSkills Accelerator initiative, the ThoughtWorks Data Guild programme is open to Singaporean software developers looking to build specialised careers in data engineering, machine learning and artificial intelligence.

Candidates will be offered a 12-month paid contract, in which they will receive three months of classroom learning on the topics and nine months of on-the-job training with local startups, small- and medium-sized enterprises and non-profits or social organisations to work on data projects.

Subsequently, they can seek relevant jobs in the market or join the organisations they worked with during the programme, if opportunities are available.

"ThoughtWorks recognises that deeper collaboration between industry and government is critical for growing the talent pool and tech industry expertise in Singapore," said Jessie Xia, managing director for South-east Asia at ThoughtWorks.

"We are committed to boosting our partnerships with the various government agencies to identify and groom the next generation of digital talent."

Other tech programmes ThoughtWorks has developed to help grow Singapore's tech talent capabilities include the Tech Immersion Programme supported by the Economic Development Board, and the Jumpstart! Programme supported by IMDA's Tech Immersion and Placement Programme.

Said Howie Lau, chief industry development officer at IMDA: "Talent is at the heart of Singapore's digital transformation. The digital economy requires new mindsets and skills for our workers. Workers experienced with the use of emerging technologies can develop their skills in creativity, analytical thinking, emotional intelligence and innovation."

