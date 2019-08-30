You are here

Home > Technology

Dell beats profit estimates on higher desktop sales, shares surge

Fri, Aug 30, 2019 - 6:46 AM

nz_dell_300844.jpg
Dell Technologies Inc beat Wall Street profit estimates on Thursday boosted by a higher demand for its cloud services and personal computers, sending its shares up 6 per cent in extended trading.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[BENGALURU] Dell Technologies Inc beat Wall Street profit estimates on Thursday boosted by a higher demand for its cloud services and personal computers, sending its shares up 6 per cent in extended trading.

The PC-maker returned to the stock market following a hiatus of six years in December last year after it bought back interest in software maker VMware, in which it currently holds an 81 per cent stake.

This allowed Dell to come back without the rigors of an initial public offering after it won backing from shareholders, including Carl Icahn.

Dell reported a 6 per cent jump in revenue in its client solutions business which makes desktop PCs, notebooks and tablets, and branded peripherals. Sales surged to US$11.75 billion from US$11.13 billion.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Dell posted net income of US$4.51 billion in the second quarter ended Aug 2, compared with loss of US$461 million a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned US$2.15 per share, above the average analyst estimate of US$1.47 cents per share.

Total revenue rose 2 per cent to US$23.37 billion. 

REUTERS

Technology

Reinventing hyper-relevant air travel experiences through data-sharing

Huawei plans high-end phone launch under cloud of Google ban

Pernod Ricard launches share buyback programme

Australia's James Packer pauses Crown selldown over China probe

Axiata says merger plan with Telenor on track

Back to the future: chips will again power Singapore's economic growth

Editor's Choice

nz_grab_300824.jpg
Aug 30, 2019
Banking & Finance

New chapter in banking begins as applications open for digital banks

nz_sme_300825.jpg
Aug 30, 2019
Banking & Finance

Digital vs cheque payments: SMEs want it both ways

nz_supermarket_300827.jpg
Aug 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

S-Reit universe may soon welcome a new asset class: grocery-anchored malls

Must Read

nz_grab_300824.jpg
Aug 30, 2019
Banking & Finance

New chapter in banking begins as applications open for digital banks

nz_sme_300825.jpg
Aug 30, 2019
Banking & Finance

Digital vs cheque payments: SMEs want it both ways

BT_20190830_LSBONDS30_3877899.jpg
Aug 30, 2019
Banking & Finance

Investors back in Singapore bond market with a vengeance

nz_zhangyong_290850.jpg
Aug 30, 2019
Banking & Finance

Hotpot king pips Far East brothers to head Forbes Singapore's richest list

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly