You are here

Home > Technology

Dell sells RSA cyber-security unit for US$2b

Wed, Feb 19, 2020 - 12:36 PM

[NEW YORK] Dell Technologies on Tuesday announced a US$2.08 billion cash deal to sell cyber-security unit RSA to a consortium led by Symphony Technology Group.

RSA specialises in defending computer systems and runs eponymous cyber-security conferences. The deal was expected to close by the end of this year.

The consortium includes a teachers' pension plan board and Alpinvest Partners.

"As one of the world's elite security brands, RSA represents a great opportunity for solving some of the rapidly developing customer challenges that go along with digital transformation," said Symphony group managing partner William Chisholm said in a joint release.

RSA has more than 12,500 customers, and its main conference is billed as the largest in the cyber-security industry, according to Dell.

SEE ALSO

Australia's Caltex receives takeover offer from Britain's EG Group

"The transaction will further simplify our business and product portfolio," said Dell Technologies chief operating officer Jeff Clarke.

"It also allows Dell Technologies to focus on our strategy to build automated and intelligent security into infrastructure, platforms and devices to keep data safe, protected and resilient."

Founded in 1982, RSA invented a data encryption system. The US company was bought in 2006 for approximately US$2.1 billion by EMC, which was acquired a decade later by Dell for US$67 billion.

AFP

Technology

Facebook faces tax court trial over Ireland offshore deal

Samsung poised to benefit from China's coronavirus woes afflicting Apple, other rivals

EU to unveil plans to boost European firms, rein in US tech giants

Dell to sell cybersecurity unit for US$2.08b

Vodafone, Telecom Italia offer rivals access to some sites to ease EU concerns

New Qualcomm chips aim to connect phones to disparate 5G networks

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 19, 2020 12:39 PM
Government & Economy

Indonesian government proposes levy on sweetened drinks, CO2 emitting vehicles, plastic bags

[JAKARTA] Indonesia's Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati on Wednesday submitted a proposal to parliament to levy...

Feb 19, 2020 12:35 PM
Garage

Grab ties up with air taxi firm to conduct feasibility study in South-east Asia

[SINGAPORE] Ride-hailing firm Grab and German air mobility startup Volocopter will conduct a joint feasibility study...

Feb 19, 2020 12:16 PM
Government & Economy

Thai GDP growth seen much lower than forecast this year: central bank minutes

[BANGKOK] Thailand's economy will grow at a much slower pace than previously forecast this year and much further...

Feb 19, 2020 12:05 PM
Banking & Finance

StanChart hires fintech Ripple's ex-executive

STANDARD Chartered has appointed Kahina van Dyke as global head, digital channels and client data analytics at the...

Feb 19, 2020 11:54 AM
Garage

Uber says it is closing office in downtown Los Angeles

[BENGALURU] Uber Technologies Inc said late on Tuesday that it was closing its office in downtown Los Angeles, where...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly