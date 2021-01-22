You are here

Home > Technology

Developer complains to EU over Apple, Google app rules after Covid game rejected

Fri, Jan 22, 2021 - 10:50 PM

AK_apglcov_2201.jpg
A German app developer has filed a complaint with European Union antitrust authorities against Google and Apple which he said last year rejected a game aimed at encouraging compliance with government Covid-19 rules.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BRUSSELS] A German app developer has filed a complaint with European Union antitrust authorities against Google and Apple which he said last year rejected a game aimed at encouraging compliance with government Covid-19 rules.

Several developers have challenged Google and Apple over their app policies, triggering calls for regulatory action as nearly all smartphones outside restricted markets such as China come with either Google's Play store or Apple's App Store.

In the United States, state attorneys general are planning a lawsuit against Google over its Play Store for Android phones following complaints, sources have told Reuters.

The latest complaint filed with the European Commission came this week from the German app developer Florian Mueller, who is also a lobbyist and blogger and once led a successful campaign against a piece of EU legislation.

Mr Mueller has filed a similar complaint with the US Department of Justice and antitrust watchdogs in Germany, the Netherlands, Britain and Australia. He is also planning to file another in India next week.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Mr Mueller says the app rules set by the two US tech giants are holding back innovation, in breach of EU regulation, after both companies rejected his Corona Control Game app in November.

Google and Apple rules say Covid-19 related apps must be government approved in order to avoid promoting conflicting or incorrect health advice.

Google told Reuters in response to Mr Mueller's complaint that it only approves apps that reference Covid-19 or related terms if they are published, commissioned, or authorised by an official government entity or public health organisation.

Apple had no immediate comment but referred to guidelines issued in March which say entertainment or game apps with Covid-19 as their theme will not be allowed.

The Commission declined to comment. Whether the EU's antitrust enforcers decide to take up a case depends on the merits of the individual complaint and available resources.

Mr Mueller's complaint, which was seen by Reuters, says: "The stated goal of 'ensuring the credibility of health and safety information' does not justify blanket rules based on authorship or merely the combination of a broad category and a topic".

Mr Mueller said that after modifying his app and renaming it Viral Days so that it was not specifically concerning coronavirus, he last month got approval from Google and Apple.

The complaint said the rules in place by Google and Apple were denying small app developers market opportunities and hampering them by unreasonably slowing down and complicating the delivery of pre-release app versions to testers.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Technology

Intel's new CEO commits to manufacturing, shares fall

Alphabet shuts Loon project to beam Internet from high-altitude balloons

Google says it will shut search engine in Australia if forced to pay for news

IBM revenue disappoints as software sales mark rare decline

After a billion-dollar year, Australia eyes even more tech IPOs

Twitter shifts US presidential accounts to Biden team

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 22, 2021 10:23 PM
Government & Economy

Sri Lanka to probe war crime allegations

COLOMBO] Sri Lanka will conduct an investigation into allegations its troops committed war crimes during a conflict...

Jan 22, 2021 10:09 PM
Real Estate

Retail rents fell 14.7% in 2020; market will remain challenging, say analysts

SUBSCRIBERS

THE decline in retail rents gathered pace in the fourth quarter, taking the full-year drop in the Urban...

Jan 22, 2021 10:03 PM
Government & Economy

China says crackdown on fintech not aimed at specific firms

[BEIJING] China's banking regulator said recent measures to rein in financial technology firms that have hit hard...

Jan 22, 2021 09:54 PM
Energy & Commodities

Petronas said to enter fray for US$4b Lonza chemicals unit

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysian state oil producer Petroliam Nasional is among suitors vying for a chemicals business being...

Jan 22, 2021 08:26 PM
Real Estate

Property consultants upbeat about Singapore office market in second half

SUBSCRIBERS

PROPERTY consultants are cautiously optimistic about prospects for the Singapore office market, at least in the...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore seniors to get Covid-19 jab from Jan 27; household guest cap imposed ahead of CNY

Corporate CNY gatherings disallowed, current workplace measures to remain in place

CapitaLand issues profit warning, expects full-year loss

Broker's take: Look out for privatisations in small-cap space, says CGS-CIMB

Fu Yu founders 'deliberated at length' before sale of shares

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for