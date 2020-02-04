You are here

Home > Technology

Disappointing growth hits Google parent Alphabet shares

Tue, Feb 04, 2020 - 6:46 AM

rk_google_040220.jpg
Google parent Alphabet on Monday reported rising profits in the final three months of last year amid growth in digital advertising and cloud computing, but shares took a hit on disappointing revenue growth.
PHOTO: AFP

[SAN FRANCISCO] Google parent Alphabet on Monday reported rising profits in the final three months of last year amid growth in digital advertising and cloud computing, but shares took a hit on disappointing revenue growth.

Profits rose 19 per cent from a year ago in the quarter to nearly US$10.7 billion as revenues increased 17 per cent to US$46 billion for the internet giant.

Alphabet shares slipped four per cent in after-market trades that followed release of the earnings figures, which showed stronger-than-anticipated profits but weaker growth than most forecasts.

"Our investments in deep computer science, including artificial intelligence, ambient computing and cloud computing, provide a strong base for continued growth and new opportunities across Alphabet," said chief executive Sundar Pichai.

The results for the fourth quarter marked the first time the company broke out figures on its YouTube advertising and cloud computing revenues, both of which showed sharp gains.

SEE ALSO

Google-backed 1Life Healthcare surges 58% in trading debut

"We have consistently expanded disclosure (and) the expansion today we think is the most relevant data," chief financial officer Ruth Porat told reporters after the earnings release.

The California tech giant, which dominates online search and has developed the Android mobile operating system, has been working to reduce its dependence on digital advertising which delivers most of its cash.

It said its cloud computing services took in US$2.6 billion in revenue in the past quarter, up more than 50 per cent, and nearly US$9 billion for the year.

Still, Google advertising took in the lion's share of revenue at US$38 billion in the quarter, and more than 80 per cent of its annual revenues of US$162 billion.

LOSS FOR 'OTHER BETS' 

Alphabet's "other bets" which include operations including Waymo autonomous vehicles, life sciences and drone delivery, took in US$172 million in revenue in the final three months of the year, producing an operating loss of more than US$2 billion.

The results come with the company facing intense pressure around the globe over its dominance of the online ecosystem, with antitrust reviews in the US, Europe and elsewhere.

The company also has been at the center of a dispute over tax policy for multinational firms, with global negotiators seeking a new treaty on how to tax digital operations spanning the globe.

The company said it set aside US$5.2 billion for income taxes in 2019 and had an effective tax rate of 13 per cent.

Mr Pichai, which had been CEO of Google, was promoted last year to the same role at Alphabet, raising speculation on whether the tech giant might seek to reorganise its operations.

 

AFP

BREAKING

Feb 4, 2020 06:57 AM
Government & Economy

Sub-standard mask donations hamper China virus response: Red Cross

[GENEVA] The Red Cross on Monday stressed the need to ensure that all masks used in Chinese hospitals fighting the...

Feb 4, 2020 06:54 AM
Life & Culture

Pamela Anderson and new husband split after just 12 days

[LOS ANGELES] Former Baywatch star Pamela Anderson and movie mogul Jon Peters have called it quits just 12...

Feb 4, 2020 06:52 AM
Government & Economy

Nigeria to receive US$308m stolen by ex-dictator: US

[WASHINGTON] Nigeria is set to receive around US$308 million seized from former military dictator Sani Abacha under...

Feb 4, 2020 06:50 AM
Government & Economy

US defends ban on Chinese travellers, more evacuations planned

[WASHINGTON] The US said on Monday a ban on travellers from China meant to contain the deadly coronavirus outbreak...

Feb 4, 2020 06:44 AM
Stocks

US: Stocks bounce back after rout

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks finished solidly higher on Monday led by Tesla and other tech giants as investors...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly