Dun & Bradstreet to buy data firm Bisnode in 7.2b Swedish krona deal

[BENGALURU] US business analytics firm Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc said on Wednesday it would acquire European data and analytics firm Bisnode from Swedish private equity firm Ratos.

The company said in a statement it will purchase Bisnode through its unit Dun & Bradstreet Holdings BV for 7.2 billion krona (S$1.10 billion) in a cash and stock deal.

Upon closing of the transaction, expected in 2021, Dun & Bradstreet will pay 75 per cent of the price in cash to Bisnode and 25 per cent in newly issued shares of common stock of Dun & Bradstreet.

Ratos is selling its 70 per cent shareholding in Bisnode and will receive a dividend of 175 million krona from Bisnode during fourth quarter 2020, it said in a separate statement.

Ratos chief executive officer Jonas Wiström will join the Dun & Bradstreet International Strategic Advisory Board, the private equity firm said.

Ratos said its ownership in Dun & Bradstreet will be about 1 per cent afer the completion of the transaction, corresponding to about one billion krona.

REUTERS