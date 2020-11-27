You are here

Home > Technology

Dyson to invest £2.75b in Singapore, Philippines and UK

Fri, Nov 27, 2020 - 7:01 AM
chongkmc@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaChongBT

BT_20201127_CCDYSON_4344429.jpg
An artist's impression of the interior of Saint James Power Station, where Dyson is planning to open its new global head office complex in Singapore.
PHOTO: DYSON

Singapore

TECHNOLOGY company Dyson will pump £2.75 billion (S$4.92 billion) over the next five years into Singapore, the Philippines and the United Kingdom, as it ramps up investments in new technologies and products.

Dyson did not provide a breakdown of the investment amount for...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 27, 2020 07:02 AM
Government & Economy

Trump says he will leave the White House if Electoral College votes for Biden

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump said on Thursday he will leave the White House if the Electoral College votes...

Nov 27, 2020 07:00 AM
Life & Culture

Premier League clubs given green light for return of fans

[LONDON] Liverpool, Chelsea, Brighton and West Ham will be able to allow fans into their stadiums next month under a...

Nov 27, 2020 06:57 AM
Government & Economy

Outcry grows in France after police filmed beating music producer

[PARIS] A video of police beating a black music producer in Paris triggered outrage and condemnation on Thursday,...

Nov 27, 2020 06:53 AM
Consumer

AstraZeneca says its vaccine needs 'additional study'

[LONDON] The head of British drug manufacturer AstraZeneca said on Thursday further research was needed on its Covid...

Nov 27, 2020 06:50 AM
Life & Culture

Fugging hell: Tired of mockery, Austrian village changes name

[VIENNA] Residents of an Austrian village will ring in the new year under a new name - Fugging - after ridicule of...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

URA, HDB release sale sites at Tengah, Ang Mo Kio

Negative bond yield arrives in Singapore with UOB's 1b-euro issue

AstraZeneca faces more vaccine questions after manufacturing error

LTA awards S$932.8m contract to build Johor Bahru-Singapore RTS Link

Credit Bureau Asia's IPO to sell 58m shares at S$0.93 each

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for