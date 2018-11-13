E-wallets yet to take off in Singapore: Worldpay report

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
E-WALLETS or mobile wallets have yet to change payment habits among Singapore consumers, found the 2018 Global Payments Report by payment processing company Worldpay.
Credit cards continued to be one of the most preferred ways to pay for online and offline purchases in
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg