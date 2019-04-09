You are here

Home > Technology

Electrical brain stimulation can boost memory function in older people

Tue, Apr 09, 2019 - 12:15 AM

doc74u2grg27td7tktxigx_doc74u2cql8pfrkt02kccw.jpg
Using a technique known as electroencephalography (EEG), scientists stimulated the brains of a group of young and old people and were able to modulate the brainwave interactions linked to their working memory.
REUTERS

[LONDON] Electrical brain stimulation using a non-invasive cap can help boost older people's mental scores to those of people 20 to 30 years younger, according to a study published on Monday.

The research, published in the journal Nature Neuroscience, found that age-related decline in working memory can be reversed by stimulating two key brain areas at a specific rhythm.

The findings are early and only relate to healthy volunteers at this stage, but could point to new ways to boost brain function in people with age-related cognitive decline such as dementia and Alzheimer's patients

Using a technique known as electroencephalography (EEG), scientists stimulated the brains of a group of young and old people and were able to modulate the brainwave interactions linked to their working memory.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The study involved 42 younger adults aged 20 to 29 and 42 older adults aged 60 to 76, who were all assessed for their performance in a working-memory task.

Working memory refers to information retained temporarily for use in immediate tasks such as reasoning and making decisions.

Without brain stimulation, the older people were slower and less accurate than the younger ones.

This was because the younger ones had higher levels of interaction and synchronisation of certain brain wave rhythms, the researchers said - suggesting that targeting these types of rhythms in the older people's brains might help their function.

While receiving active brain stimulation, older adults improved their working-memory test scores to the levels of the younger people. The effect lasted for at least 50 minutes after the stimulation was given, said Robert Reinhart, a researcher at Boston University in the United States who co-led the study.

"By using this type of stimulation (we found) we can reconnect or resynchronise those circuits," he told reporters in a telephone briefing.

Mr Reinhart said that the findings opened up new avenues for research but had no immediate implications for use in medicine: "Much more basic science has to be done first."

Neuroscientists agreed that the findings raised interesting questions about how working memory functions, and how it declines with age, but that it would need more research before being developed for clinical use.

REUTERS

Technology

AI must be accountable, says EU as sets ethical guidelines

US no longer demands German ban of Huawei components: report

Pinterest said to price IPO below last private valuation

UK unveils plans to hold social media bosses liable for harmful content

Ripple aims to make a splash in Asia with expansion of Singapore office

Forging business partnerships at Hannover Messe

Editor's Choice

BP_S-Reits_080419_1.jpg
Apr 8, 2019
Real Estate

S-Reits tipped for further gains as rate hike fears subside

BT_20190408_JLCROWD_3745882.jpg
Apr 8, 2019
Banking & Finance

Major VC player from Israel plans Asia fund, but says it'll watch out for froth

BT_20190408_TOPLINE8_3746196.jpg
Apr 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

StanChart 'go-to' bank for clients venturing overseas

Most Read

1 A question of time: The great HDB lease decay debate
2 Ripple aims to make a splash in Asia with expansion of Singapore office
3 Trade woes have opened doors for Singapore, says ExxonMobil
4 OUE Commercial Reit, OUE Hospitality Trust to merge; combined assets worth S$6.8b
5 S-Reits tipped for further gains as rate hike fears subside

Must Read

Apr 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

OUE Commercial Reit, OUE Hospitality Trust to merge; combined assets worth S$6.8b

Apr 8, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_Hyflux_080419_66.jpg
Apr 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

MAS sees no impropriety by DBS in Hyflux bond sale

BP_Anthony Tan_080419_83.jpg
Apr 8, 2019
Garage

SoftBank-backed Grab targets US$2b more in funding this year in big business push

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening