You are here

Home > Technology

Elon Musk, Medtronic discuss ventilators amid coronavirus outbreak

Sun, Mar 22, 2020 - 11:31 AM

[BENGALURU] As the United States is combating a shortage of ventilators and respirators amid the coronavirus outbreak, Tesla chief executive officer Elon Musk said he has had a discussion about ventilators with medical device maker Medtronic.

"Just had a long engineering discussion with Medtronic about state-of-the-art ventilators," Mr Musk tweeted on Saturday.

Medtronic confirmed having a discussion with Mr Musk but neither elaborated further on the topic of the discussion or whether they will lead to any material steps.

Mr Musk earlier this week offered to make ventilators for coronavirus sufferers, after the US appealed for donations of respirator masks to fight a shortage.

Governments across the world, including in the US, are drafting automakers and aerospace manufacturers to ramp up production of ventilators and other medical equipment.

REUTERS

Technology

US senators question Amazon on coronavirus safety at warehouses

Netflix commits US$100m to help actors, crews thrown out of work

Asia deploys innovative, if invasive, tech to curb virus

AEM 'cautiously confident' about sales despite coronavirus disruption to deliveries

Sunningdale Tech halts Malaysia production due to lockdown

Outbreak driving shareholder meetings online

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 22, 2020 11:25 AM
Banking & Finance

Virus-hit UK companies told to halt financial statements

[LONDON] Britain's listed companies should not publish preliminary financial statements for at least two weeks to...

Mar 22, 2020 11:20 AM
Government & Economy

Italy shuts factories as daily toll nears 800

[ROME] Italy on Saturday shut all non-essential factories after recording another record coronavirus toll that...

Mar 21, 2020 10:49 PM
Government & Economy

Covid-19: MOM revokes 89 work passes for breach of entry approval, SHN requirements

[SINGAPORE] The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) has revoked a total of 89 work passes as at Saturday for breaching entry...

Mar 21, 2020 03:01 PM
Government & Economy

Chinese economy normalising but stark risks remain: IMF

[WASHINGTON] China's economy is beginning to show some signs of normalisation after the full-blown shock caused by...

Mar 21, 2020 02:56 PM
Government & Economy

EU to suspend budget rules to help face virus crisis

[BRUSSELS] The European Commission said Friday that the EU would suspend its strict rules on public spending to...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.