You are here

Home > Technology

EU in agreement with Amazon, eBay to tackle dangerous product listings

Mon, Jun 25, 2018 - 10:36 PM

[BRUSSELS] The European Commission has signed an agreement with four major online retailers to combat the listing of dangerous products on Europe's online shopping sites.

Dangerous content, as defined by the Commission, includes anything from incitement to hatred and violence to child sexual abuse material, unsafe products and products infringing copyright.

AliExpress, Amazon, eBay and Rakuten-France agreed to remove dangerous product listings within two days of being notified by authorities and respond to customer notifications within five days.

The Commission said 20 per cent of sales in Europe were made online in 2016, increasing the prevalence of dangerous product listings.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"E-commerce has opened up new possibilities for consumers, offering them more choice at lower prices. Consumers should be just as safe when they buy online, as when they buy in a shop," Commissioner Vera Jourova, who looks after consumer issues, said.

The companies also agreed to train sellers to comply with EU safety law and utilise the EU's Rapid Alert System to be proactive in the monitoring and preventing of unsafe product listings.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BT_20180625_NRMRO_3479400.jpg
Jun 25, 2018
Transport

Airbus, Boeing eye after-sales market, but there's room for Singapore players

BP_Malcolm Rodrigues_250618_4.jpg
Jun 25, 2018
Companies & Markets

MyRepublic CEO lays out game plan

BT_20180625_YOTALENT25_3479791.jpg
Jun 25, 2018
Companies & Markets

Young, local and with global experience? Employers here want you

Most Read

1 Mahathir revives Singapore water dispute, takes swipe at Trump
2 oBike to stop bike sharing in Singapore due to new regulations, viability issues
3 StarHub TV axes channels from Discovery, garners 7 new channels
4 Selegie Centre, Peace Centre trying for en bloc sale again
5 Airbus, Boeing eye after-sales market, but there's room for Singapore players
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

file6va2 afp.jpg
Jun 25, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's inflation up in May, in line with economists' expectations

sg.jpg
Jun 25, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

nz-starhub-6062019_0.jpg
Jun 25, 2018
Companies & Markets

StarHub TV axes channels from Discovery, garners 7 new channels

Jun 25, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble Group ups stake in ASX-listed East Energy Resources in satisfaction of debt

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening