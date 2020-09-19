You are here

EU looks to fast 5G, supercomputers to boost virus-hit economy

Sat, Sep 19, 2020 - 10:04 AM

The coronavirus outbreak showed how important internet services and 5G are, European digital chief Margrethe Vestager said.
[BRUSSELS] The European Commission on Friday urged the 27-country bloc to work together to speed up the rollout of fibre and 5G networks to boost the region's virus-hit economy and secure its technology autonomy.

EU countries should develop a best practices toolbox by March 30 with the aim of cutting cost and red tape, provide timely access to 5G radio spectrum and allow for more cross-border coordination for radio spectrum for 5G services, the EU executive said.

"We have seen the current crisis highlight the importance of access to very high-speed Internet for businesses, public services and citizens, but also to accelerate the pace towards 5G," she said in a statement.

"We must therefore work together towards fast network rollout without any further delays."

The Commission also proposed a recommendation to boost research and activities to develop new supercomputing technologies.

"Keeping up in the international technological race is a priority, and Europe has both the know-how and the political will to play a leading role," internal market commissioner Thierry Breton said in a statement.

The Commission is investing eight billion euros (S$12.87 billion) in the next generation of supercomputers.

