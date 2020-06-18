Europe's biggest tech summit will go ahead in November

Get our introductory offer at only
Lisbon
EUROPE'S biggest technology conference, the Web Summit, will take place in Lisbon in November as planned, its organiser said on Tuesday.
Should it take place it could be one of the first big international events to be staged since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, which...
