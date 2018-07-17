You are here

Ex-Apple employee pleads not guilty in trade secret case

Tue, Jul 17, 2018 - 9:40 AM

[NEW YORK] A former Apple Inc employee pleaded not guilty on Monday after federal prosecutors filed an indictment accusing him of stealing trade secrets.

Federal officials on July 12 indicted Xiaolang Zhang on a single count of trade secret theft, alleging that Zhang had stolen a 25-page blueprint for a circuit board designed to be used in an autonomous vehicle, according to the indictment filed in US District Court for the Northern District of California.

The formal indictment followed a filing by a Federal Bureau of Investigation agent on July 10 describing the charge and Zhang's arrest at a Silicon Valley airport before boarding a flight to China.

Zhang pleaded not guilty at a hearing on Monday in San Jose. He had been provisionally appointed a public defender, but has retained his own lawyer, Daniel Olmos.

Mr Olmos declined to comment on the case. A spokesman for the US Attorney for the Northern District of California declined to comment beyond the indictment. 

REUTERS

