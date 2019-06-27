You are here

Home > Technology

Facebook CEO says delay in flagging fake Pelosi video was 'execution mistake'

Thu, Jun 27, 2019 - 9:21 AM

AK_mz_2706.jpg
Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg on Wednesday said his social media company took too long to flag as false an altered video of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that appeared to show the Democratic Representative slurring and tripping through a speech.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg on Wednesday said his social media company took too long to flag as false an altered video of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that appeared to show the Democratic Representative slurring and tripping through a speech.

Mr Zuckerberg, speaking at a conference in Aspen, Colorado, said the slow response was "an execution mistake on our side".

The video, a type of realistic alteration known as a "deepfake", was slowed to make Ms Pelosi's speech seem slurred and edited to make it appear that she repeatedly stumbled over her words. After the video surfaced last month, it was widely shared on Facebook, Twitter and Alphabet's YouTube.

YouTube took down the video, citing policy violations, but Facebook did not remove the clip, only limiting its distribution and telling users trying to share it that it might be misleading.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"It took a while for our system to flag the video and for our fact checkers to rate it as false... and during that time it got more distribution than our policies should have allowed," Mr Zuckerberg said.

Ms Pelosi criticised Facebook's refusal to remove the video and said the incident had convinced her the company knowingly enabled Russian election interference.

Misinformation through altered videos is a rising concern in the run-up to the 2020 US presidential election, especially as artificial intelligence (AI) is now being used to produce clips that look genuine and realistically appear to show people saying words they have not spoken. The term "deepfake" is a combination of "deep learning" and "fake".

After the Pelosi video, Mr Zuckerberg himself was portrayed in a spoof deepfake video on Instagram in which he appears to say "whoever controls the data, controls the future". Facebook, which owns Instagram, did not take down the video.

Mr Zuckerberg said Facebook is considering developing a specific policy on deepfakes.

"This is a little bit of sausage-making here because we are going through the policy process of thinking through what the deepfake policy should be," he said.

"This is certainly an important area as the AI technology gets better."

REUTERS

Technology

Huawei employees worked with China military on research projects: Bloomberg

Social media site Reddit quarantines major pro-Trump community over violence threats

Huawei woos UK establishment allies as ban fears still loom

Huawei loses trade secrets theft case against US chip designer

New government office to help companies digitise: S Iswaran

US tech firms sidestep a Trump ban to keep selling to Huawei

Editor's Choice

nwy_Sukses Makmur_270619_3_2x.jpg
Jun 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Lapse of buyout offer for Indofood Agri casts investors into uncertainty

BT_20190627_ABSINGTEL_3819701.jpg
Jun 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel CEO's pay nearly halved to S$3.5m

nwy_Central Provident Fund_270619_5_2x.jpg
Jun 27, 2019
Government & Economy

IPS study makes case to restore CPF contribution rates

Most Read

1 Landlord claims late rents, interests from loss-making Chinese Global Investors
2 Hour Glass co-founder Jannie Chan's appeal against bankruptcy dismissed
3 Online hiring in Singapore up 16% in May; financial talent tops demand in S-E Asia
4 Sembcorp-SembMarine debt deal raises some questions
5 Singtel confirms plans to 'unlock value' from loss-making digital businesses; CEO takes big pay cut

Must Read

nwy_Ramaswami_250619_36_2x.jpg
Jun 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX restructures to pursue growth; bourse president to retire after 12 years

nwy_Sukses Makmur_270619_3_2x.jpg
Jun 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Lapse of buyout offer for Indofood Agri casts investors into uncertainty

Jun 27, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Frasers Property, Sunpower, Federal International, Challenger

LYH_4626.jpg
Jun 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux unit restructures 617m yuan loan for desalination plant in China

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening