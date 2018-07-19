You are here

Home > Technology

Facebook cracks down on bogus posts inciting violence

Thu, Jul 19, 2018 - 12:32 PM

facebook-aef1ad56-545e-11e8-a551-5b648abe29ef.jpg
Facebook on Wednesday built on its campaign to prevent the platform from being used to spread dangerous misinformation, saying it will remove bogus posts likely to spark violence.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[MENLO PARK, United States] Facebook on Wednesday built on its campaign to prevent the platform from being used to spread dangerous misinformation, saying it will remove bogus posts likely to spark violence.

The new tactic being spread through the global social network was tested in Sri Lanka, which was recently rocked by inter-religious over false information posted on the world's leading online social network.

"There are certain forms of misinformation that have contributed to physical harm, and we are making a policy change which will enable us to take that type of content down," a Facebook spokesman said after a briefing on the policy at the company's campus in Silicon Valley.

"We will be begin implementing the policy during the coming months."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

For example, Facebook may remove inaccurate or misleading contect, such as doctored photos, created or shared to stir up to ignite volatile situations in the real world.

The social network said it is partnering with local organizations and authorities adept at identifying when posts are false and likely to prompt violence.

Misinformation removed in Sri Lanka under the new policy included content falsely contending that Muslims were poisoning food given or sold to Buddhists, according to Facebook.

Hate speech and threats deemed credible are violations of Facebook rules, and are removed.

The new policy takes another step back, eliminating content that may not be explicitly violent but which seems likely to encourage such behavior.

Facebook has been lambasted for allowing rumors or blatantly false information to circulate that may have contributed to violence.

Many see Facebook as being used as a vehicle for spreading false information in recent years.

Facebook has implemented a series of changes aimed at fighting use of the social network to spread misinformation, from fabrications that incite violence to untruths that sway elections.

AFP

Technology

China bike-sharing giant Ofo to close most US operations after less than a year: WSJ

Europe hits Google with record 4.34b euro antitrust fine, appeal ahead

Trump is the biggest buyer of political ads on Facebook

In China, yellow robots deliver snacks to your home

EU fines Google record 4.34b euros in Android case

Chip equipment maker ASML sees stronger growth ahead

Editor's Choice

3. Enjoy Even More with Burpple Beyond (1).jpg
Jul 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Foodtech startups: Too many chefs in the kitchen?

BT_20180719_RMSCA19_3505224.jpg
Jul 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand bags 4 awards, DBS strikes 'royal flush' at Singapore Corporate Awards

yaohui-pixgeneric-5469.jpg
Jul 19, 2018
Government & Economy

MAS joining the dots on illicit fund flows with data analytics

Most Read

1 Two freehold central sites up for en bloc
2 Cooling measures raised homeownership costs, cooled property demand: Redas president
3 Malaysia appoints Singapore law firm to start 1MDB legal action against 53 individuals and companies
4 After July spike, developers seek clues in next few months
5 Wheelock Properties parent offers S$2.10 per share to privatise developer; stock hits $$2.18
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Photo 3 - The electric Ioniq taxi - the first of its kind here - charges fully in just under 30 minutes.jpg
Jul 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

ComfortDelGro may buy more fully electric vehicles if two-car trial pays off

3. Enjoy Even More with Burpple Beyond (1).jpg
Jul 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Foodtech startups: Too many chefs in the kitchen?

Jul 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Stocks to watch: Wheelock Properties, Capitaland Commercial Trust, United Overseas Insurance, Keppel T&T

Jul 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Wheelock Properties parent offers S$2.10 per share to privatise developer; stock hits $$2.18

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening