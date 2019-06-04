You are here

Home > Technology

Facebook may be ordered to remove duplicates of illegal posts worldwide

Tue, Jun 04, 2019 - 10:02 PM

doc75nb6690p2dxll305ll_doc75kivmi028l925znjw.jpg
Facebook may be ordered to track down all posts duplicating content it has been told to remove by an EU court, an adviser to the European Union's top court said on Tuesday.
REUTERS

[BRUSSELS] Facebook may be ordered to track down all posts duplicating content it has been told to remove by an EU court, an adviser to the European Union's top court said on Tuesday.

The case, which was brought by an Austrian Green party politician seeking to scrub defamatory comments from the platform, is the latest to question how far social media companies must go to police online content.

Facebook criticised the opinion given by the adviser to the European Court of Justice (ECJ) - which could have major implications for how it operates - as undermining freedom of expression across borders.

Maciej Szpunar, an advocate general of the ECJ, advised that once an EU court has ordered Facebook to remove content, an injunction may be sought demanding the US company seeks out all identical posts by any user worldwide.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The online giant may also be ordered to hunt down all similar information posted by the user whose post was found to be illegal, he added.

EU law "does not preclude a host provider from being ordered to remove such information worldwide," Mr Szpunar wrote, according to a statement released by the ECJ.

The ECJ, which is due to rule in the coming months, is not bound by such opinions but follows its adviser's lead in most cases.

"This case raises important questions about freedom of expression online," Facebook said in an emailed statement.

"We remove content that breaks the law and our priority is always to keep people on Facebook safe. However, this opinion undermines the long-standing principle that one country should not have the right to limit free expression in other countries."

Facebook disabled access in Austria to a post found offensive by the former chair of the Austrian Green Party, Eva Glawischnig-Piesczek, after she won a local court case in 2017.

The case then went before Austria's Supreme Court, which upheld the initial ruling, but asked the ECJ to rule on whether the injunction could be extended to apply to other postings with similar content worldwide.

The final ECJ ruling could set a precedent for how far EU court powers can be applied to online content that transcends national borders.

REUTERS

Technology

SoftBank Group to book 1.2 trillion yen profit on sale of Alibaba shares

Australia's Telstra to cut 10,000 contractor jobs in two years

Top Australian university reports vast, 'sophisticated' hack

US gears up for antitrust battles with Big Tech

Apple leaves iTunes behind as it harmonises software

Infineon buying Cypress Semi in latest chip mega-deal

Editor's Choice

lwx_singapore manu_040619_6.jpg
Jun 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Hopes dim of growth recovery in H2 as May's PMI falls below 50

BT_20190604_PGMAP31_3799894.jpg
Jun 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Missing lawyer linked to companies with troubled episodes

lwx_liang court_040619_12.jpg
Jun 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Liang Court deal shows quirk in CapLand strategy

Most Read

1 Purged no more: North Korean official appears at show
2 Missing lawyer linked to companies with troubled episodes
3 How long can Carousell go without monetisation breakthrough?
4 US Treasury 'monitoring list': The Singapore puzzle
5 Singapore Academy of Law launches legaltech accelerator

Must Read

lwx_singapore skyline_040619_94.jpg
Jun 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore to experience sharpest slowdown in S-E Asia with 1.9% GDP growth this year: ICAEW report

doc75n74if1keh1e9iqiiaz_doc744sixne5sxun1p7102.jpg
Jun 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

lwx_Heng Swee Keat_040619_105.jpg
Jun 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Invest in innovation, people, community for the future: Heng Swee Keat

Jun 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel's Floatel associate in deal to create offshore housing giant

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening