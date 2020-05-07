You are here

Home > Technology

Facebook names first members of oversight board that can overrule Zuckerberg

Thu, May 07, 2020 - 7:25 AM

rk_facebook_070520.jpg
Facebook Inc's new content oversight board will include a former prime minister, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate and several constitutional law experts and rights advocates among its first 20 members, the company announced on Wednesday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BIRMINGHAM] Facebook Inc's new content oversight board will include a former prime minister, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate and several constitutional law experts and rights advocates among its first 20 members, the company announced on Wednesday.

The independent board, which some have dubbed Facebook's "Supreme Court", will be able to overturn chief executive Mark Zuckerberg's decisions on whether individual pieces of content should be allowed on Facebook and Instagram.

Facebook has long faced criticism for a catalogue of high-profile content moderation issues. They range from temporarily removing a famous Vietnam-era war photo of a naked girl fleeing a napalm attack, to failing to combat hate speech targeting the Rohingya in Myanmar and other Muslims.

The oversight board will focus on a small slice of challenging content issues including hate speech and harassment and people's safety.

Facebook said the board's members have lived in 27 countries and speak at least 29 languages, though a quarter of the group and two of the four co-chairs are from the United States, where the company is headquartered.

SEE ALSO

Big Tech's earnings triumph masks the economic pain ahead

The co-chairs, who selected the other members jointly with Facebook, are former US federal circuit judge and religious freedom expert Michael McConnell, constitutional law expert Jamal Greene, Colombian attorney Catalina Botero-Marino and former Danish Prime Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt.

Among the initial cohort are: former European Court of Human Rights judge András Sajó, Internet Sans Frontières executive director Julie Owono, Yemeni activist and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Tawakkol Karman, Australian Internet governance researcher Nicolas Suzor, former editor-in-chief of The Guardian Alan Rusbridger, and Pakistani digital rights advocate Nighat Dad.

Nick Clegg, Facebook's head of global affairs, told Reuters in a Skype interview the board's composition was important but that its credibility would be earned over time.

"I don't expect people to say, 'Oh hallelujah, these are great people, this is going to be a great success' - there's no reason anyone should believe that this is going to be a great success until it really starts hearing difficult cases in the months and indeed years to come," he said.

The board will start work immediately and Mr Clegg said it would begin hearing cases this summer.

The board, which will grow to about 40 members and which Facebook has pledged US$130 million to fund for at least six years, will make public, binding decisions on controversial cases where users have exhausted Facebook's usual appeals process.

The company can also refer significant decisions to the board, including on ads or on Facebook groups. The board, in turn, can make policy recommendations to Facebook based on case decisions, to which the company will publicly respond.

"We are not the Internet police, don't think of us as sort of a fast-action group that's going to swoop in and deal with rapidly moving problems," co-chair Mr McConnell told reporters on a conference call.

The board's case decisions must be made and implemented within 90 days, though Facebook can ask for a 30-day review for exceptional cases.

Initially, the board will focus on cases where content was removed and Facebook expects it to take on only "dozens" of cases to start, a small percentage of the thousands it expects will be brought to the board.

Some members of the board have advocated against the tight regulation of online expression. John Samples, vice-president of the libertarian Cato Institute, has praised Facebook's decision not to remove a doctored video of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, while Mr Sajó has warned against allowing the "offended" to have too much influence in the debate around online expression.

Some free expression and Internet governance experts told Reuters they thought the board's first members were a diverse, impressive group, though some were concerned it was too heavy on US members. Facebook said one reason for that was that some of its hardest decisions or appeals in recent years had begun in America.

"I don't feel like they made any daring choices," said Jillian C York, the Electronic Frontier Foundation's director of international freedom of expression.

David Kaye, UN special rapporteur on freedom of opinion and expression, said the board's efficacy would be shown when it started hearing cases.

"The big question," he said, "will be, are they taking questions that might result in decisions, or judgments as this is a court, that go against Facebook's business interests?"

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Technology

HK testing travellers' saliva in fight to control Covid-19

China's BGI gets Australian foothold through mass Covid-19 test delivery

US, UK probing hacking into Covid-19 research

Over 30 firms join alliance calling for 'open' 5G systems

Spotify CEO expects Apple to open up further

Samsung heir apologises over succession, labour controversy

BREAKING NEWS

May 7, 2020 07:09 AM
Energy & Commodities

Gold falls more than 1% as US dollar strengthens, lockdowns ease

[BENGALURU] Gold fell more than 1 per cent on Wednesday, pressured by a stronger US dollar and expectations that...

May 7, 2020 07:03 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil falls to below US$30 per barrel as glut grows, output cuts eyed

[NEW YORK] Oil dropped 4 per cent to below US$30 a barrel on Wednesday as US crude stockpiles ticked up and diesel...

May 7, 2020 06:11 AM
Stocks

Europe: Shares hobbled by record recession forecast, ECB concerns

[BENGALURU] European shares ended slightly lower on Wednesday as a chilling GDP forecast undercut optimism about a...

May 7, 2020 06:03 AM
Stocks

US: Stocks end mostly lower as rally shows signs of fatigue

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks finished a choppy session mostly lower Wednesday as oil prices fell and fresh US...

May 7, 2020 12:25 AM
Government & Economy

US private payrolls dive by a record 20.2 million

[WASHINGTON] US private employers laid off a record 20.236 million workers in April as mandatory business closures...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.