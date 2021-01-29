You are here

Home > Technology

Facebook out to loosen Apple's grip on App Store: report

Fri, Jan 29, 2021 - 7:04 AM

nz_fb_290135.jpg
Facebook is readying a lawsuit aimed at loosening Apple's grip on the App Store that serves as an exclusive gateway onto iPhones, a tech news outlet reported on Thursday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SAN FRANCISCO] Facebook is readying a lawsuit aimed at loosening Apple's grip on the App Store that serves as an exclusive gateway onto iPhones, a tech news outlet reported on Thursday.

The leading social network is preparing an anti-trust civil suit accusing Apple of abusing its control of the App Store by requiring outside developers to abide by rules not applied to its own software, The Information reported.

"As we have said repeatedly, we believe Apple is behaving anti-competitively by using their control of the App Store to benefit their bottom line at the expense of app developers and small businesses," Facebook told AFP, declining to confirm or deny the report.

Apple did not reply to a request for comment.

The dispute between the tech giants centers on changes in the latest version of Apple's iOS operating software, which include a tracking transparency feature that Facebook claims will cripple its ability to serve up targeted ads.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg said during a conference call with investors on Wednesday that Apple was becoming one of his company's biggest competitors.

"Apple has every incentive to use their dominant platform position to interfere with how our apps and other apps work, which they regularly do to preference their own," Mr Zuckerberg said.

"Apple may say that they're doing this to help people but the moves clearly track their competitive interests."

Facebook is not alone among those complaining about how Apple rules the App Store, where it collects 30 per cent of sales or subscription fees third-party offerings.

Some developers say Apple takes too big a bite of the revenue and maintains rigid policies that may hamstring services competing with those of the iPhone maker. Fortnite-maker Epic Games has taken Apple to court over the practice.

Apple has argued its App Store delivers billions to independent developers, and that its practices are reasonable compared with other digital marketplaces.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Technology

Amazon, Enterprise Singapore unite to help sellers

Samsung Q4 net profit misses estimates

Apple logs record quarterly smartphone shipments in Q4, Huawei in freefall

Samsung boosts dividends as family faces giant tax bill

Apple grabs 23.4% global smartphone market in Q4: IDC

Epic battle over GameStop as 'nerds' take on Wall Street

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 29, 2021 07:22 AM
Transport

US judge allows extradition of two men accused of aiding Ghosn escape

[BOSTON] A federal judge in Boston on Thursday rejected a last-ditch effort by two men to avoid being extradited to...

Jan 29, 2021 07:12 AM
Government & Economy

First cases of South African coronavirus variant detected in US

[WASHINGTON] A highly transmissible variant of the coronavirus first identified in South Africa has been detected...

Jan 29, 2021 07:09 AM
Transport

General Motors sets 2035 goal for eliminating emissions from most cars

[NEW YORK] American auto giant General Motors on Thursday announced that it aims to eliminate emissions-producing...

Jan 29, 2021 07:07 AM
Transport

US airlines eye slow, gradual comeback after 2020 battering

[NEW YORK] US airlines expect a better year in 2021 after last year's disastrous showing, but the comeback will be...

Jan 29, 2021 07:03 AM
Transport

Daimler beats forecasts in preliminary 2020 results

[FRANKFURT AM MAIN] Mercedes-Benz parent company Daimler on Thursday released preliminary earnings data for 2020...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Property SMEs can get instant collateral-free loans under proptech, Validus tie-up

Why Ericsson took on its government to defend Huawei

TSMC ramps up auto chip output amid global shortage

Short-sellers: Beware kamikaze stock buyers

Prices and rents of industrial space edge up q-o-q in Q4 2020 as occupancy rate climbs

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for