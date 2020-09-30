You are here

Home > Technology

Facebook overhauls Instagram messaging, enabling cross-app chats with Messenger

Wed, Sep 30, 2020 - 9:52 PM

yq-socialmed-30092024.jpg
Facebook said on Wednesday it would start replacing the direct messaging service within Instagram with a version of its Messenger app, the first major step in its plan to tie together messaging across its suite of apps.
PHOTO: ST READER

[SAN FRANCISCO] Facebook said on Wednesday it would start replacing the direct messaging service within Instagram with a version of its Messenger app, the first major step in its plan to tie together messaging across its suite of apps.

The move enables users of each service to find, message and hold video calls with contacts on the other without needing to download both apps.

It also introduces features like custom emojis and themes that have been mainstays on Messenger but were not previously available in Instagram's minimalist messaging product, along with new features like disappearing messages.

If users accept the update, the messaging icon in Instagram will change to the Messenger logo. As on Messenger, Instagram users - who have not been able to forward messages - will be able to do so to a maximum of five people at a time.

"The goal of this exercise is to get to the point where we build something once and then it works across, so we don't have to repeat the same thing multiple times," said Messenger chief Stan Chudnovsky.

SEE ALSO

Philippines accuses Facebook of censoring pro-government content

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

An initial launch will begin on Wednesday in a few unspecified countries and then be rolled out globally soon.

Chief executive Mark Zuckerberg first announced a vision for cross-app messaging early last year. The company eventually aims to integrate WhatsApp and extend end-to-end encryption across all three services.

The move is likely to figure in antitrust deliberations over Facebook's acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp, which are the subject of several probes.

Antitrust experts have raised concerns that weaving the services together could make it more difficult for regulators to break up the company.

Mr Chudnovsky said no new categories of user data would be swapped between Instagram and Messenger beyond what was already shared, as both messaging services have relied on the same back-end infrastructure for years.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Technology

China preparing an antitrust investigation into Google: sources

OCBC partners SOCASH to offer cash withdrawal at over 1,500 shops

SFA awards tender for nine HDB carpark rooftop sites for urban farming

Salesforce.com adapts its software for pandemic vaccine distribution

Vietnam tech investments soar in 2019 but dip in H1 2020

SMRT using Grab technology to streamline taxi operations

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 30, 2020 09:55 PM
Energy & Commodities

Total to increase investments in renewable energy production

[PARIS] France's Total on Wednesday said it would hike its annual investments in renewable energy and electricity by...

Sep 30, 2020 09:49 PM
Transport

Travel slump threatens 46 million jobs, aviation group says

[PARIS] The impact of the coronavirus on travel may cost as many as 46 million jobs globally, according to...

Sep 30, 2020 09:43 PM
Stocks

US: Wall St gains at open after upbeat economic data

[NEW YORK] Wall Street opened higher on Wednesday as upbeat data raised hopes that a domestic economic rebound was...

Sep 30, 2020 09:40 PM
Government & Economy

US economy contracts at 31.4% in Q2

[WASHINGTON] The US economy suffered its sharpest contraction in at least 73 years in the second quarter because of...

Sep 30, 2020 09:33 PM
Government & Economy

US firms added 749,000 jobs in September

[WASHINGTON] US companies added 749,000 jobs in September, a private report showed, indicating the labour market's...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Amazon to take Citigroup office space in Singapore's finance hub

Hot stock: Sembmarine shares rise 2.8% as investors gain optimism on potential merger

Singapore's Covid-19 relief framework changes take effect, with more powers for assessors

CapitaLand Retail China Trust to diversify portfolio to include assets in office and industrial space

HDB appoints to its board SAF commander, architect and ambassador

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.