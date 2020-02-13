You are here

Facebook-owned WhatsApp says it has 2 billion users

Thu, Feb 13, 2020 - 12:20 AM

The Facebook-owned messaging service WhatsApp said Wednesday it now has more than two billion users around the world.
[SAN FRANCISCO] The Facebook-owned messaging service WhatsApp said Wednesday it now has more than two billion users around the world, as it reaffirmed its stand on the need for strong encryption to protect privacy.

WhatsApp, acquired by Facebook in 2014, has grown into one of the most-used services in the Facebook "family" of apps, touted its "strong encryption" that enables users to connect privately even amid calls by law enforcement in the United States and elsewhere to provide more access.

"We know that the more we connect, the more we have to protect," a WhatsApp blog said.

"That is why every private message sent using WhatsApp is secured with end-to-end encryption by default. Strong encryption acts like an unbreakable digital lock that keeps the information you send over WhatsApp secure, helping protect you from hackers and criminals."

AFP

