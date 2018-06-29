You are here

Home > Technology

Facebook payout in Oculus copyright spat cut to US$250m

Fri, Jun 29, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Dallas

FACEBOOK Inc won a ruling that halved a jury's US$500 million verdict against its Oculus unit for using computer code in its virtual reality headset that was taken from another company.

US District Judge Ed Kinkeade in Dallas also on Wednesday rejected ZeniMax Media Inc's request that he ban sales of Oculus headsets.

ZeniMax sued shortly after Facebook acquired Oculus in 2014 for US$2 billion. ZeniMax claimed it was responsible for key breakthroughs in the development of software and hardware for the headset, only to be betrayed when one of its star employees, John Carmack, joined with two other entrepreneurs and stole ZeniMax's intellectual property for their startup.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Facebook chief executive officer Mark Zuckerberg has said that the company's bet on virtual reality as the next big computing platform will take years to pay off. Currently, the headsets are mostly popular among video game players - not the mainstream.

Judge Kinkeade affirmed the jury's February 2017 award of US$200 million for breach of contract and US$50 million for copyright infringement. He wiped out the other US$250 million awarded by jurors, including the damages against Oculus co-founders Brendan Iribe and Palmer Luckey.

A ZeniMax lawyer argued at a hearing a year ago that the Facebook unit was continuing to infringe its copyrights and "a permanent injunction is the only way to stop it." Oculus argued that a sales ban would place an unfair hardship on the company, its business partners and customers. The judge sided with Oculus. BLOOMBERG

Technology

Was oBike just building to sell?

Clearbridge Health plans IPO spin-off for associate

Apple gets 2nd supplier for OLED iPhone screens

Apple, Samsung settle US patent dispute

Amazon plans startup delivery services for its own packages

Facebook shows it's got its eye on the ball as it makes biggest push yet into English soccer

Editor's Choice

Jun 29, 2018
Banking & Finance

Asian currencies tumble on multiple fear factors

Jun 29, 2018
Startups

Was oBike just building to sell?

Jun 29, 2018
Real Estate

Canberra Link EC site likely to be hotly contested

Most Read

1 Goldman Sachs lunch at Singapore's Taste Paradise set the scene for 1MDB's money probe
2 Stop order issued for Goodluck Garden collective sale
3 Apple reseller EpiCentre calls it a day
4 Goodluck Garden en bloc sale goes to court
5 No Signboard to launch hawker-themed fast food chain
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Jun 29, 2018
Banking & Finance

Asian currencies tumble on multiple fear factors

Jun 29, 2018
Startups

Was oBike just building to sell?

Jun 29, 2018
Real Estate

Canberra Link EC site likely to be hotly contested

Jun 29, 2018
Government & Economy

EY tax practitioners urge Asean to work together on tax matters

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening