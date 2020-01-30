You are here

Home > Technology

Facebook results beat forecasts but shares take a hit

Thu, Jan 30, 2020 - 6:47 AM

rk_Facebook_300120.jpg
Facebook on Wednesday reported quarterly earnings and user growth stronger than most forecasts, but shares took a hit in after-market trades.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SAN FRANCISCO] Facebook on Wednesday reported quarterly earnings and user growth stronger than most forecasts, but shares took a hit in after-market trades.

The leading online social network said net income rose seven per cent from a year ago to US$7.3 billion, while revenue increased 25 per cent to US$21 billion in the final three months of last year.

The number of people using Facebook monthly climbed eight per cent to 2.5 billion; for all its apps including Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp, the figure was 2.89 billion.

Shares, however, quickly dropped more than six per cent for reasons not immediately clear.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"We had a good quarter and a strong end to the year as our community and business continue to grow," said Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg.

SEE ALSO

Zuckerberg to visit Brussels amid EU bid to revamp tech rules

Investors may be concerned by continuing increases in the amount of money Facebook spends as it pours resources into protecting privacy and preventing the platform from being used as a platform for hate, abuse, and disinformation.

Costs in the recently ended fourth quarter rose 34 per cent to US$12.2 billion, and it ended the year with its ranks of employees up 26 per cent to nearly 45,000.

The results, while ahead of most analyst forecasts, "may disappoint some investors accustomed to bigger outperformance," said Baird analyst Colin Sebastian.

DELIVERING GAINS 

Facebook still delivered gains in advertising, which represents the vast majority of its revenues, up 25 per cent at US$20.7 billion in the quarter, and grew its user base.

"Despite all of the concerns that have been swirling around the company in the past two years, it beat expectations on revenue, and it demonstrated continued growth in its user base," said eMarketer principal analyst Debra Aho Williamson.

"This is a company that has shown that it can withstand ongoing criticism of its practices and yet still pull out gains in both revenue and users."

The market tracking firm expects Facebook's momentum to continue, with advertisers increasing spending at the social network and its Instagram service.

Facebook has faced a barrage of criticism recently for the misuse of users' data to influence elections amid increasing calls for the California-based internet titan to be regulated.

Facebook this week began rolling out a new tool allowing users of the social network to view and delete data it collects from third parties.

The feature is part of an effort by Facebook to shore up its image in the wake of a series of privacy scandals, including the hijacking of personal data on millions of users by a British consultancy developing voter profiles for Donald Trump's 2016 campaign.

Separately, Facebook said its "supreme court," designed to be the final word in content removal disputes, should be in operation in a few months, as it named a British human rights activist to a key post.

AFP

Technology

Microsoft gets lift from rise in earnings

iPhone sales propel Apple results to record high

Zuckerberg to visit Brussels amid EU bid to revamp tech rules

Saudi Telecom offers US$2.39b for Vodafone Egypt stake

Facebook rolls out tool globally to clear third-party data

Google aims AI at whales, words and well-being

BREAKING

Jan 30, 2020 07:17 AM
Government & Economy

Morgan Stanley warns coronavirus could drag on global, Chinese GDP growth

[LONDON] Morgan Stanley said on Wednesday the coronavirus outbreak in China was likely to hurt global growth in the...

Jan 30, 2020 07:14 AM
Government & Economy

White House economic adviser says he would like to see bolder Federal Reserve

[WASHINGTON] White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Wednesday that he would like the Federal Reserve to...

Jan 30, 2020 07:11 AM
Government & Economy

African nations take first measures to stop spread of Chinese virus

[MALABO, Equatorial Guinea] African states, including the continent's biggest economy Nigeria, on Wednesday said...

Jan 30, 2020 07:10 AM
Government & Economy

White House bars Bolton book release over 'top secret' material

[WASHINGTON] The White House told former national security advisor John Bolton that a book reportedly containing...

Jan 30, 2020 07:08 AM
Consumer

News Corp aggregator aims to break free from tech platforms

[WASHINGTON] Rupert Murdoch's News Corp. on Wednesday unveiled an online news aggregation service, aiming to break...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly