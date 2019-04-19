You are here

Home > Technology

Facebook says it stored 'millions' of unencrypted Instagram passwords

Fri, Apr 19, 2019 - 9:20 AM

lwx_FB_190419_11.jpg
Facebook, Instagram's parent company, revealed last month that the unencrypted passwords of hundreds of millions of users had been stored, putting the number of Instagram users affected in the tens of thousands.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SAN FRANCISCO] "Millions" of Instagram users had their passwords stored in unencrypted form on internal servers, Facebook said Thursday, raising its original estimate of tens of thousands.

"We discovered additional logs of Instagram passwords being stored in a readable format. We now estimate that this issue impacted millions of Instagram users," Facebook said in a blog post.

"We will be notifying these users as we did the others. Our investigation has determined that these stored passwords were not internally abused or improperly accessed," the social network said.

Facebook, Instagram's parent company, revealed last month that the unencrypted passwords of hundreds of millions of users had been stored, putting the number of Instagram users affected in the tens of thousands.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The social network's handling of user data has been a flashpoint for controversy since it admitted last year that Cambridge Analytica, a political consultancy, used an app that may have hijacked the private details of 87 million users.

Facebook has announced a series of moves to tighten handling of data, including eliminating most of its data-sharing partnerships with outside companies.

The California firm reaches an estimated 2.7 billion people with its core social network, Instagram and messaging applications.

AFP

Technology

Uber lands US$1 billion from SoftBank, Toyota for self-driving unit

Nintendo shares soar as Tencent wins Switch game approval in China

Shares in Brazilian card processors fall sharply after rival cuts interest rate for merchants

Shares in Pinterest and Zoom surge on IPO day

World's top chipmaker TSMC's Q1 profit dives

Regulator moves to deny China Mobile's bid to enter US

Editor's Choice

Apr 19, 2019
Garage

Programmes, mentors to help startups take wing overseas

BT_20190419_STJOKO_3758737.jpg
Apr 19, 2019
Opinion

Jokowi poised for second presidential term; what face will he present?

BT_20190419_PGKEPPEL19_3758831.jpg
Apr 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel Corp posts lower net profit of S$202.9 million

Most Read

1 Cash-flush buyers taking billions off Singapore bourse via privatisations
2 China large enough to lift both SGX and HKEx
3 CWT parent defaults on loan
4 Jewel gives CapitaLand platform to showcase capabilities in pursuit of global growth
5 Digitalisation push puts Singapore banks in hiring mode

Must Read

Apr 19, 2019
Garage

Programmes, mentors to help startups take wing overseas

BT_20190419_STJOKO_3758737.jpg
Apr 19, 2019
Opinion

Jokowi poised for second presidential term; what face will he present?

BT_20190419_PGPENNYNEWC029_3758905.jpg
Apr 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

A recap of trial so far; court case to resume on April 22

BT_20190419_STHENG19_3758521.jpg
Apr 19, 2019
Government & Economy

Heng to Singapore firms: Be innovative, tech-savvy but leave no one behind

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening