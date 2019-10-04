You are here

Home > Technology

Facebook says removed multiple accounts from Indonesia, UAE, Nigeria and Egypt

Fri, Oct 04, 2019 - 12:09 PM

nz_facebook_041077.jpg
Facebook has removed several pages, groups and accounts on its platforms from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Egypt, Nigeria and Indonesia, citing "coordinated inauthentic behavior".
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] Facebook has removed several pages, groups and accounts on its platforms from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Egypt, Nigeria and Indonesia, citing "coordinated inauthentic behavior".

A total of 280 Facebook accounts, 149 pages and 43 groups, and 121 Instagram accounts were removed, the social media platform said on Thursday.

Facebook, which owns one-time rivals Instagram and WhatsApp, said the accounts were engaged in spreading content on topics like UAE's activity in Yemen, the Iran nuclear deal and the criticism of Qatar, Turkey and Iran.

The social media giant has recently been cracking down on such accounts after coming under fire in the last few years for its self-admitted sluggishness in developing tools to combat extremist content and propaganda operations.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Earlier this year, it removed accounts from Iraq, Ukraine, China, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Thailand, Honduras and Israel.

Facebook is making attempts to prevent online abuses and spread of misinformation, including in political election campaigns.

REUTERS

Technology

Malaysia's Maxis partners Huawei for 5G roll-out next year

Facebook's Zuckerberg defends encryption, despite child safety concerns

Huawei CFO exposes cracks in case where only 1% succeed

US tech giants turn to India for new apps before world release

Chinese video app TikTok bans paid political ads

US, UK ink cross-border data access agreement

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly