You are here

Home > Technology

Facebook services tripped up by server problem

Wed, Nov 21, 2018 - 10:47 AM

AK_FB2_2111.jpg
Facebook said on Tuesday users had trouble accessing the social network and its other applications such as Instagram for a chunk of the day due to a server software problem.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] Facebook said on Tuesday users had trouble accessing the social network and its other applications such as Instagram for a chunk of the day due to a server software problem.

It was the second instance in the past two weeks in which technical issues appeared to affect access to Facebook.

"Earlier today, a server configuration caused intermittent problems across all apps globally, creating a degraded experience for users," a Facebook spokesman told AFP.

"The issue has since been resolved, we are back to 100 per cent for everyone, and we're sorry for any inconvenience."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The independent monitoring site Downdetector showed a map indicating that outages affected most parts of the world, especially in North America, Europe and Asia.

Outages seemed to stretch from the early morning into the afternoon in California, where the leading social network has its headquarters.

The hashtag #FacebookDown trended on Twitter.

Tweeted banter included jokes about people actually getting work done, meeting one another in real life, or flocking to Twitter while not being able to get to Facebook.

Facebook, which operates the Instagram photo-sharing platform and the WhatsApp and Messenger applications, has been under pressure in recent weeks over its handling of misinformation campaigns, and its hiring of a consultancy that sought to do damage control for the company.

Facebook has more than 2.2 billion active users worldwide.

AFP

Technology

WebEx veteran’s streaming business raises US$70m in series C funding: source

Singapore tech startup Sendhelper raises S$610,000 in seed funding

Tencent-backed travel site raises US$180m in Hong Kong IPO

Exporters of AI tech fretting over proposed curbs

Tech rout putting Silicon Valley on edge

Twitter CEO trolled for 'hate mongering' against India's Brahmins

Editor's Choice

BT_20181121_ANGNOBLE21D5D0_3623177.jpg
Nov 21, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Noble probe launched - three years after alarms first raised

Clifford Lee.jpg
Nov 21, 2018
Banking & Finance

More foreign issuers target Singapore-dollar market amid volatility

Nov 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

First Reit falls as concerns swirl over sponsor

Most Read

1 EMs more open to new technology, innovations: Nielsen
2 Latest profit misses trigger flurry of downgrades for Singapore stocks
3 DBS makes new appointments to boost transaction banking
4 Business climate worsens, but Singapore's prospects still beat China's, survey finds
5 Hyflux Ltd sells stake in Indonesian bottled water firm for S$32m

Must Read

BT_20181121_ANGNOBLE21D5D0_3623177.jpg
Nov 21, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Noble probe launched - three years after alarms first raised

Clifford Lee.jpg
Nov 21, 2018
Banking & Finance

More foreign issuers target Singapore-dollar market amid volatility

gn-2011-tanboongin.jpg
Nov 21, 2018
Stocks

SGX lays out guidelines for listed companies issuing initial coin offerings

AK_NobleGroup_2111.jpg
Nov 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble to stick with restructuring deadline despite launch of police probe

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening