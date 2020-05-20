You are here

Home > Technology

Facebook to limit offices to 25% capacity, require masks at work

Wed, May 20, 2020 - 10:09 AM

nz_facebook_200520.jpg
Facebook will limit offices to 25 per cent occupancy, put people on multiple shifts and require temperature checks when it lets employees back into workplaces beginning in July, according to people familiar with the matter.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LOS ANGELES] Facebook will limit offices to 25 per cent occupancy, put people on multiple shifts and require temperature checks when it lets employees back into workplaces beginning in July, according to people familiar with the matter.

The social media company outlined to staff globally...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Technology

Lenovo posts 64% slump in quarterly profit, but beats expectations

Facebook to help struggling retailers create online stores

Canada fines Facebook over misleading privacy claims

Money FM podcast: Covid-19 innovations in healthcare

AEM, UTAC to co-develop new test systems for image sensor chips

Cyber attack on easyJet gets details of 9 million customers

BREAKING NEWS

May 20, 2020 10:07 AM
Garage

UK opens fund to help high-growth firms weather virus crisis

[LONDON] UK companies in high-growth industries can apply to a new £500 million (S$868.7 million) government-backed...

May 20, 2020 10:06 AM
Transport

Garuda Indonesia to seek 3-year maturity extension for US$500m sukuk

[JAKARTA] Airline PT Garuda Indonesia is preparing to propose a 3-year maturity extension to its US$500 million...

May 20, 2020 10:05 AM
Energy & Commodities

A market relying on fax and phone shaken by work-at-home traders

[LONDON] Companies seeking to get a slice of trading in the world's fastest-growing fossil fuel appear to be getting...

May 20, 2020 10:03 AM
Banking & Finance

South Korea sets up 10t won special purpose vehicle to stabilise bond market

[SEOUL] South Korea on Wednesday said the government and the central bank will set up a 10 trillion won (S$11.6...

May 20, 2020 09:57 AM
Real Estate

Loaded with cash, global property buyers wait for sellers to crack

[LOS ANGELES] The world's biggest real estate investors are sitting on piles of cash, preparing for once-in-a-...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.