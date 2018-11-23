You are here

Home > Technology

Facebook to pay 100m euros in Italian fiscal accord

Fri, Nov 23, 2018 - 6:50 AM

BP_Facebook_231118_17.jpg
Social media giant Facebook has agreed to pay more than 100 million euros (S$156.6 million) to end a fiscal fraud dispute, Italian tax authorities said Thursday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[MILAN] Social media giant Facebook has agreed to pay more than 100 million euros (S$156.6 million) to end a fiscal fraud dispute, Italian tax authorities said Thursday.

Italy has already drawn similar agreements from Amazon, Apple and Google, joining EU neighbours seeking a bigger tax take from multinationals previously able to use loopholes allowing the booking of profits in countries with more favourable tax regimes.

The accord aims to "end the disagreement relating to tax enquiries undertaken by the financial police (GdF) at the behest of the Milan prosecutor for the period 2010-2016," Italy's tax authority said in a statement.

The authority added that Facebook Italy would be "making a payment of more than 100 million euros."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Online retail behemoth Amazon agreed a similar deal last December while in May last year Google agreed to pay 306 million euros to end a dispute relating primarily to 2009-2013 profits booked in Ireland.

Ireland has one of the lowest corporate tax rates in the European Union.

Apple had earlier, in December 2015, agreed to make payment of more than 300 million euros on Italian-generated profits dating back to 2008.

AFP

Technology

Raft of programmes launched to help ICT SMEs

IMDA puts up seed funding to boost blockchain adoption

Backlash prompts Amazon to re-open US store to Australians

Temasek will explore AI, blockchain deals

Tax-return sector 'needs technology to take it to the future'

Bharti's debt woes won't deter Singtel

Editor's Choice

BP_lawyers_231118_1.jpg
Nov 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Fixed legal fees off the table for now

BP_SG_231118_2.jpg
Nov 23, 2018
Government & Economy

MTI: Growth to let up in 2019; Q3 GDP underwhelms

BP_Grab_231118_4.jpg
Nov 23, 2018
Garage

Grab unveils pioneer batch of startups in accelerator programme

Most Read

1 Taylor Swift flexes music muscle to seek higher payouts for other artists
2 Surge in China theft of Australia company secrets: report
3 DBS makes new appointments to boost transaction banking
4 China developer CFLD cuts staff in Singapore office
5 More foreign issuers target Singapore-dollar market amid volatility

Must Read

BP_lawyers_231118_1.jpg
Nov 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Fixed legal fees off the table for now

BP_SG_231118_2.jpg
Nov 23, 2018
Government & Economy

MTI: Growth to let up in 2019; Q3 GDP underwhelms

BT_20181123_PNODX23_3625344.jpg
Nov 23, 2018
Government & Economy

NODX tipped to expand 5.5-6% in 2018

BP_Grab_231118_4.jpg
Nov 23, 2018
Garage

Grab unveils pioneer batch of startups in accelerator programme

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening