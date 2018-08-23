You are here

Home > Technology

Facebook to pull VPN app from App Store over data worry

Thu, Aug 23, 2018 - 8:37 AM

BP_Facebook_230818_49.jpg
Facebook will pull Onavo Protect virtual private network application from the App Store after getting word that it violates Apple's data collection rules, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.
PHOTO: AFP

[SAN FRANCISCO] Facebook will pull Onavo Protect virtual private network application from the App Store after getting word that it violates Apple's data collection rules, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

The free application creates an encrypted VPN connection that routes Internet activity through computer servers managed and secured by Facebook. The app also alerts users when sites they visit might be malicious.

Facebook is able to gather information about how people use smartphones outside of the leading social network's services, potentially gleaning insights about rivals or internet trends.

"We've always been clear when people download Onavo about the information that is collected and how it is used," a Facebook spokesman told AFP.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"As a developer on Apple's platform we follow the rules they've put in place."

Facebook did not comment regarding whether it is removing Onavo from the App Store.

The Journal cited an unnamed person close to the matter as saying the VPN could be gone from the Apple digital content shop by the end of Wednesday.

Onavo has been in the App Store for several years.

Apple recently let Facebook know that the app violated updated data collection rules that bar gathering information beyond that relevant to the program or what was needed to provide advertising, the Journal reported.

Discussions between companies last week led to Facebook agreeing to voluntarily remove Onavo Protect rather than have it booted from the App Store by Apple, according to the report.

Onavo Protect's description at the App Store included saying that it "helps keep you and your data safe when you browse and share information on the Web".

Versions of the app installed on iPhones will continue to work, but Facebook will no longer be able to update the program. Onavo Protect was to remain available on smartphones powered by Google-backed Android software.

AFP

Technology

Australia bans China's Huawei from participating in mobile network infrastructure build

Sea's loss widens on investment in Shopee e-commerce platform

Tech giants dismantle global Iranian propaganda push

Hackers target smartphones to mine cryptocurrencies

Vodafone Hutchison jumps for bigger lifeboat

Scientists confirm ice exists at Moon's poles

Editor's Choice

BT_20180823_SUTAT_3540404.jpg
Aug 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Global trends bode well for SGX

BP_DBS_230818_4.jpg
Aug 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Banks and consumers are top performers: SGX

BT_20180823_SIEMENS_3540361.jpg
Aug 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Business comes first, then tech

Most Read

1 Government studying more CPF use for older HDB flats; lease buyback to be extended to all flats
2 Singapore real estate will endure as popular asset class
3 HDB value proposition improves as market awaits scheme details
4 After the bitcoin boom: Hard lessons for cryptocurrency investors
5 Singtel sells US$500m of 10-year bonds at 3.875% coupon; reoffered yield at 3.889%
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180823_SUTAT_3540404.jpg
Aug 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Global trends bode well for SGX

BP_DBS_230818_4.jpg
Aug 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Banks and consumers are top performers: SGX

BT_20180823_SIEMENS_3540361.jpg
Aug 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Business comes first, then tech

BT_20180823_DEFEAT_3540371.jpg
Aug 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Turnbull dumps unpopular tax plan in frantic bid to win favour

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening