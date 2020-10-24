You are here

Home > Technology

Facebook, Twitter CEOs to testify post-election: US Senate panel

Sat, Oct 24, 2020 - 9:40 AM

nz_fbtwt_241047.jpg
The US Senate Judiciary Committee said on Friday the chief executive officers (CEO) of Twitter and Facebook will testify before the panel on Nov 17 over their decision to block stories that made claims about Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's son.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] The US Senate Judiciary Committee said on Friday the chief executive officers (CEO) of Twitter and Facebook will testify before the panel on Nov 17 over their decision to block stories that made claims about Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's son.

The Judiciary committee voted on Thursday to subpoena the two CEOs.

The executives will testify on allegations of anti-conservative bias, the committee said. The companies have come under heavy criticism from conservatives over their decision to flag two New York Post stories as spreading disinformation.

The CEOs of Facebook, Twitter and Alphabet will also testify before the Senate Commerce Committee on Oct 28 about a key law protecting internet companies.

Republican President Donald Trump and many Republican lawmakers have continued to criticise tech companies for allegedly stifling conservative voices. Both hearings are aimed at discussing the issue.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 24, 2020 09:29 AM
Banking & Finance

Wells Fargo does u-turn on cutting perk for high-earning workers

[NEW YORK] On Wednesday, Wells Fargo & Co told high-earning employees it would stop matching contributions to...

Oct 24, 2020 09:17 AM
Consumer

T Anthony, retailer of US$17,000 luggage to stars, goes bankrupt

[NEW YORK] T Anthony, the Manhattan luggage maker favoured by the likes of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, Marilyn...

Oct 24, 2020 09:03 AM
Government & Economy

Australia explores lifting state border closures by Christmas

[SYDNEY] Australia is considering reopening state borders in time for Christmas and is also weighing plans to create...

Oct 24, 2020 08:48 AM
Technology

US may file antitrust charges against Facebook as soon as November: Washington Post

[BENGALURU] Facebook may face US anti-trust charges as soon as November, the Washington Post reported on Friday,...

Oct 24, 2020 08:36 AM
Life & Culture

Arnold Schwarzenegger says feeling 'fantastic' after heart surgery

[LOS ANGELES] Action star Arnold Schwarzenegger said on Friday he has had heart surgery but is feeling "fantastic...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Europe: Stocks rebound with banks in the lead

US early vote total crosses 50 million, signaling a record-smashing turnout

Parti Liyani case: Chief Justice allows probe into prosecutors

Nanofilm's IPO shares priced at S$2.59, promising market cap of S$1.7b

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for