You are here

Home > Technology

Facebook users make appearance in Cambridge Analytica bankruptcy

Thu, May 31, 2018 - 11:30 PM

file6zyypgndu8n4mduow6.jpg
Pedestrians pass the building that houses the offices of Cambridge Analytica in London. The UK political consulting firm that closed its doors after a scandal over how it harvested data to influence the last US presidential election, now faces a group of Facebook users in its bankruptcy.

[NEW YORK] Cambridge Analytica, the UK political consulting firm that closed its doors after a scandal over how it harvested data to influence the last US presidential election, now faces a group of Facebook users in its bankruptcy.

"Data Breach Plaintiffs" filed a notice on Tuesday to appear in the company's New York bankruptcy. The group is involved in two lawsuits against both Facebook and Cambridge Analytica that seek class-action status on claims that about 87 million Facebook users had their personal information taken without permission.

The filing shows the two legal actions will be represented by Lowenstein Sandler LLP in the bankruptcy. The lawsuits were brought in Delaware District Court and seek damages for what they say were invasion of privacy and increased risk of theft and data breaches. Complaints vary, and include negligence, unlawful interception of communications and violations of a law that protects stored communications.

One from lead plaintiff Ben Redmond, a California resident, says damages should be more than US$1,000 per violation. Mr Redmond, who has been using Facebook since at least 2007, says he didn't consent to using an application called thisisyourdigitallife.com, a personality quiz through which the alleged violations occurred. The case also represents plaintiffs in Ohio, Texas and Illinois.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The other suit from Craig Skotnicki, a Facebook user since 2009, makes similar claims about the personality quiz, saying his user data was shared because a friend had logged into the app. If Facebook is found to have violated a 2011 consent decree over its handling of user data, it could face fines of more than US$40,000 a day per violation, according to his complaint.

Both cite reports that Cambridge Analytica was hired by the Trump presidential campaign to target voters online. The notice to appear in the bankruptcy stipulates that by doing so, neither case gives up its rights to a jury trial.

Bankruptcies usually allow companies to stall or minimize lawsuits against them. In order for a lawsuit against a bankrupt company to continue in most cases, a claim must be filed. While Tuesday's filing doesn't make a specific bankruptcy claim, it could be a first step toward one.

The suits against Facebook and Cambridge Analytica are among a flurry of lawsuits being filed across the US, with more than a dozen new cases over the past few months. Some plaintiffs say they face ongoing damages because their private data is in the hands of the company.

The UK-based political consulting firm, which had already said it would cease operations, listed liabilities of US$1 million to US$10 million in its bankruptcy filing earlier this month. The Chapter 7 petition to liquidate was signed by board members Rebekah Mercer and Jennifer Mercer, daughters of former New York hedge fund manager Robert Mercer. His family backed Donald Trump for president and helped reshape American conservative politics.

Robert Mercer, who made his fortune as co-chief executive officer of Renaissance Technologies, has been a financial backer of Cambridge Analytica.

A lawyer for Cambridge Analytica declined to comment. Facebook didn't immediately return a message seeking comment.

BLOOMBERG

Technology

Smartphone market to stay cool this year: forecast

StarHub faces pay-TV price spat

Toyota supplier says hello to chips, goodbye to cars

UOB launches digital clinics for small businesses

'Big Brother' surveillance takes spotlight at Beijing security fair

UOB launches digital clinics targeted at small businesses

Editor's Choice

BT_20180531_AGITALYO04P_3456091.jpg
May 31, 2018
Companies & Markets

Italian crisis and US-China trade rift roil Asian markets

BT_20180531_LKARA29_3455994.jpg
May 31, 2018
Real Estate

ARA to raise US$1b for new pan-Asian infrastructure fund

BT_20180531_KROCTAGON31_3455929.jpg
May 31, 2018
Real Estate

Indonesian group buys 2 floors at Octagon for S$30.3 million

Most Read

1 Long-term outlook on blockchain and cryptocurrencies is bright
2 No end in sight to SGD bond market drought
3 Singapore's 'Popiah King' may anchor Pacific Radiance's S$120m rescue deal
4 High-speed rail loss 'a setback, not knockout blow to Jurong'
5 Discovery's portfolio of 11 TV channels to be dropped from StarHub after June 30
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_1MDB_310518_28.jpg
May 31, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysia investigators said to meet Singapore on 1MDB probe

mdb.jpg
May 31, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

May 31, 2018
Real Estate

URA, HDB release sale sites at Dairy Farm Road, Sims Drive and Tampines Avenue 10

windturbines.jpg
May 31, 2018
Companies & Markets

Sembcorp buys UK's largest flexible distributed energy generator for £216m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening