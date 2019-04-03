You are here

Home > Technology

Facebook working on tab for 'high quality news'

Wed, Apr 03, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Washington

FACEBOOK Is working on a "news tab" that could be used to financially support "high quality and trustworthy" journalism, chief executive Mark Zuckerberg said Monday.

Mr Zuckerberg made the comments in a video conversation about the future of technology and society with Mathias Doepfner, chairman of German-based media giant Axel Springer.

Mr Zuckerberg said he sees interest in building a product separate from its personalised feed that would serve people who want news from professional media.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"We want this to surface high quality and trustworthy information," Mr Zuckerberg said in the video.

"There're a lot of people who have a demand (for) more news." Mr Zuckerberg said he believes as many as 10 to 15 per cent of Facebook users would be interested in a dedicated news tab.

The news tab would be created in a way to compensate news organisations whose content is selected, he noted.

"We're not going to have journalists making news," he said.

The comments marked a new direction for Facebook, which has been accused of enabling the spread of misinformation and hoaxes on its "news feed" that contains posts from friends as well as other content personalised for users.

Mr Zuckerberg reiterated that Facebook did not want to be a "publisher," a longstanding position it has taken to avoid being considered a media company, but was willing to be a partner for the sector.

"It's important to me that we help people get trustworthy news and find solutions that help journalists around the world do their important work," Mr Zuckerberg said in a post accompanying the video.

Mr Zuckerberg said any news tab would require "curation" or selection, without offering details, and that he would hope to build this in consulation with news organisations.

He noted that details of this new product were still being studied but that he sees a possibility that it could help news organisations struggling with the transition to digital content.

"There is a real opportunity in a separate news service to have better monetisation for publishers than we have in news feed," he said.

"Facebook could potentially have a direct relationship with publishers to make sure their content is available." AFP

Technology

Prioritisation Matrix launched to help companies transform

Oneberry seeks more German partners

SPH, Mediacorp's digital advertising marketplace adds 7 new partners

96% of S'pore firms hit by cyberattacks in past year; more complex tactics seen: poll

Foxconn just weeks from trial run to make newest  iPhones in India

Lyft's tumbling stock an ominous sign

Editor's Choice

BP_Monetary Authority of Singapore_020419_3.jpg
Apr 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Economists see no further MAS tightening in April

BP_Keppel_020419_2.jpg
Apr 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel, Sembcorp reinvention - from rigs to urban solutions

Apr 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

Midas to be liquidated after failing to find a white knight

Most Read

1 Singapore's first bitcoin trial highlights dangers of algorithmic trading
2 SGD bonds looking bright as economic outlook dims
3 Hyflux saga demands better debt disclosure rules
4 UBS said to be mulling move to 9 Penang Rd
5 Taxpayers can't bail out Hyflux investors, Masagos tells Parliament

Must Read

file72cops0g60j12ukpkefk.jpg
Apr 2, 2019
Transport

Hello, again: Uber sets up Asia-Pacific hub in Singapore; no plans to resume services in S-E Asia

file72cops0g60j12ukpkefk.jpg
Apr 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Apr 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

EMA: Hyflux’s financial situation 'a result of its own commercial decisions'

lwx_rafflesplace_020419_38.jpg
Apr 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Companies' prompt payments rebound after falling for three quarters: SCCB

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening