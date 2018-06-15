You are here

Home > Technology

Facebook's public relations chief to step down

Fri, Jun 15, 2018 - 7:52 AM

BP_Elliot Schrage_150618_47.jpg
Facebook Inc said on Thursday that Elliot Schrage, who as head of communications and public policy has led the social network's response to scandals about privacy and election meddling, would step down from the company after a decade.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SAN FRANCISCO] Facebook Inc said on Thursday that Elliot Schrage, who as head of communications and public policy has led the social network's response to scandals about privacy and election meddling, would step down from the company after a decade.

Mr Schrage will stay on as an adviser to Facebook while his successor is chosen and later to assist with special projects, the company said in a statement. He has no immediate plans except to "start a new chapter in his life", the company said.

He is at least the third high-level executive set to leave Facebook this year, upending a period of relative stability in the company's management.

Jan Koum, co-founder and chief executive of the Facebook-owned messaging service WhatsApp, announced his resignation in April, and Chief Security Officer Alex Stamos is expected to leave in August.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Facebook, the world's largest social network, has faced a barrage of criticism from users and lawmakers after it said last year that Russian agents used Facebook to spread disinformation before and after the 2016 US presidential election, an accusation Moscow denies.

In March, the company faced new scrutiny over how it protects personal information after acknowledging that the data of up to 87 million people ended up in the hands of political consultancy Cambridge Analytica.

Mr Schrage has considered resigning for about two years, Facebook said. He raised wanting to leave before the 2016 election but agreed to stay at the request of Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg and Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg, the company said.

"Leading policy and communications for hyper growth technology companies is a joy - but it's also intense and leaves little room for much else," Mr Schrage said in a post on Facebook.

He previously worked at Alphabet Inc's Google.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BP_Federal Reserve_150618_4.jpg
Jun 15, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hawkish Fed spooks Asian markets

BP_Park House_150618_5.jpg
Jun 15, 2018
Real Estate

More luxury condos to cross S$4,000 psf mark

BT_20180615_NRWORLDCUP15_3472351.jpg
Jun 15, 2018
Life & Culture

World Cup may not bring much cheer to stock market, but is friendlier to currencies

Most Read

1 Astrea IV offering of Class A-1 bonds 7.4 times subscribed
2 Park House in Orchard fetches record S$2,910 psf ppr price in collective sale
3 Hyflux crisis puts focus on its management
4 Malaysian financier Jho Low hiding in Macau: report
5 Trump, Kim pledge to work towards 'complete denuclearisation' of Korean peninsula at Singapore summit
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Federal Reserve_150618_4.jpg
Jun 15, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hawkish Fed spooks Asian markets

BP_Park House_150618_5.jpg
Jun 15, 2018
Real Estate

More luxury condos to cross S$4,000 psf mark

BP_Fed_150618_6.jpg
Jun 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Faster US rate hikes to have mixed impact on Singapore

BT_20180615_NRWORLDCUP15_3472351.jpg
Jun 15, 2018
Life & Culture

World Cup may not bring much cheer to stock market, but is friendlier to currencies

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening