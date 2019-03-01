You are here

Home > Technology

Facebook's 'Workplace' claims two million users

Fri, Mar 01, 2019 - 7:06 AM

SL_fb_030119_19.jpg
A version of Facebook tailored for businesses collaboration announced Thursday that it has more than two million paying subscribers
PHOTO: AFP

[SAN FRANCISCO] A version of Facebook tailored for businesses collaboration announced Thursday that it has more than two million paying subscribers

"Workplace by Facebook" is an enterprise-oriented version of the social network that, instead of distracting workers, lets them connect and collaborate.

The software-as-a-service business began as an internal collaboration platform used at Facebook and was launched as a separate business in 2016.

Workplace by Facebook went from no paid subscribers to more than two million in 16 months, according to its chief Karandeep Anand.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Facebook late last year hosted its first global summit spotlighting a growing Workplace platform launched as a private social network for businesses.

Workplace rivals include collaboration services from Slack, Salesforce and Microsoft.

The list of companies using Workplace include Starbucks, Nestle, Vodafone, Telefonica and Delta Airlines, according to Facebook.

Workplace is a separate operation from Facebook's main social network and is intended as a platform to connect everyone in a company, from counter or warehouse workers to chief executives, according to Workplace by Facebook vice-president Julien Codorniou.

Anand said during a briefing this week that the main Facebook social network, which has been embroiled in controversies over data protection, has "no visibility" into Workplace data.

Facebook's core social networking service, supported by targeted advertising rather than subscriptions, has been battered by criticism and controversy regarding how well it safeguards user data and privacy.

Workplace claimed that a differentiator from its competitors is that it connects all employees in businesses regardless of their roles, even if their only computing device is a smartphone.

"That really resonates with a new generation," Mr Codorniou said.

"Millennials want to know who they work for and understand the culture of the company."

Workplace is rolled out to everyone in companies, which then pay US$3 monthly for each active user.

Interaction with the platform plays off how people use Facebook, and Workplace adopts innovations from the leading social network. But, it is billed as a completely separate product.

This is the first time Workplace has revealed the number of paid users, and the figure did not include non-paying customers such as non-profit organisations or schools.

AFP

Technology

New York probing Facebook on data from apps: source

Money FM podcast: Mind Your Business: The data economy and why it needs to be transparent

Singapore fintech investments double in 2018

Huawei goes on a charm offensive to fight allegations

Time to rethink insurance

What a leader needs to succeed in Industry 4.0

Editor's Choice

BT_20190301_JAFISCAL_3710393.jpg
Mar 1, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Govt needs mix of one-off funding and structural increases

BT_20190301_LMXOXLEY5MON_3710337.jpg
Mar 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

Oxley confident of repaying S$1.6b debt due in next three years

BT_20190301_MRHYFLUX_3710252.jpg
Mar 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sias urges Hyflux senior creditors to give up more for perp and pref holders

Most Read

1 Clash over S$2.7b of debt at Hyflux heats up
2 Mindfulness may help middle managers avoid burnout: study
3 No hard feelings; consumers may soon switch banks with ease
4 Developers re-issuing options amid cooling market, launch bonanza
5 Rivals out in force to woo remisiers on news of DBS Vickers' revamp

Must Read

BT_20190301_JAFISCAL_3710393.jpg
Mar 1, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Govt needs mix of one-off funding and structural increases

BT_20190301_LMXOXLEY5MON_3710337.jpg
Mar 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

Oxley confident of repaying S$1.6b debt due in next three years

SL_hsk_030119_1.jpg
Mar 1, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Partnering for growth part of 'the Singapore Way', says Heng

BT_20190301_ABMARKET1TY95_3710378.jpg
Mar 1, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

New Gems grant not a subsidy scheme for SGX: Ong Ye Kung

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening