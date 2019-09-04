You are here

Home > Technology

Facial recognition becomes opt-in feature at Facebook

Wed, Sep 04, 2019 - 7:02 AM

nz_facebook_040938.jpg
Facebook on Tuesday said facial recognition technology applied to photos at the social network will be an opt-in feature.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SAN FRANCISCO] Facebook on Tuesday said facial recognition technology applied to photos at the social network will be an opt-in feature.

The change that began rolling out to users around the world came as the leading social network remains under pressure to better protect privacy and user data, including biometric information.

Nearly two years ago, Facebook introduced a face recognition feature that went beyond suggesting friends to tag in pictures or videos but could let user know when they were in images they had permission to see elsewhere on the service.

Facebook is doing away with a "tag" suggestion setting in favor of an overall facial recognition setting which will be off by default, according to a post by artificial intelligence applied research lead Srinivas Narayanan.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Facebook's face recognition technology still does not recognise you to strangers," Mr Narayanan said.

"We don't share your face recognition information with third parties. We also don't sell our technology."

People new to Facebook or who had the "tag" feature operating will get word from the social network about the face recognition setting along with an easy way to turn it on if they wish, according to Narayanan.

"People will still be able to manually tag friends, but we won't suggest you to be tagged if you do not have face recognition turned on," Mr Narayanan said.

"If you already have the face recognition setting, you won't receive a notice."

The move comes amid growing concerns about facial recognition technology by law enforcement and government agencies, and with widespread use of the system for surveillance in parts of the world including China.

AFP

Technology

Facebook might start hiding 'Like' counts for posts

China's disinformation ops 'have been going on for years'

Iran admits to launch blast after Trump shares revealing image

Huawei to spend US$300m a year in research funding for universities

Xiaomi boosts shares with HK$12b buyback plan

Tiny Japan firm helps to crack code for next-gen computer chips

Editor's Choice

nz_home_040921.jpg
Sep 4, 2019
Real Estate

Tech@SG pilot spurs hopes of demand spike for home rentals

BT_20190904_CCSGINNOVATE_3882303.jpg
Sep 4, 2019
Garage

Singapore deep tech startups face Series B funding gap: SGInnovate

Sep 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Quarterly reporting: risk-based approach cannot be too narrow

Must Read

nz_home_040921.jpg
Sep 4, 2019
Real Estate

Tech@SG pilot spurs hopes of demand spike for home rentals

BT_20190904_CCSGINNOVATE_3882303.jpg
Sep 4, 2019
Garage

Singapore deep tech startups face Series B funding gap: SGInnovate

BT_20190904_CCSHOPEE4_3882324.jpg
Sep 4, 2019
Garage

Shopee pumping more into user engagement and services for sellers

Sep 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore on track to hit 2025 cheque-free target

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly