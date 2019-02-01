You are here

Home > Technology

Firm that sold fake social media activity settles with NY state

Fri, Feb 01, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190201_KVSETTLE_3684746.jpg
The building in Manhattan that Devumi listed as its address. The settlement is one of the first major efforts by regulators and law enforcement officials to investigate social media fraud.
PHOTO: NYTIMES

New York

LETITIA James, the attorney general of New York, announced a settlement on Wednesday with Devumi, a company that sold hundreds of millions of fake followers on Twitter and other social media platforms before going out of business last year.

The settlement is one of the first major efforts by regulators and law enforcement officials to investigate the shadowy market of social media fraud, where armies of fake accounts are sold to businesses, politicians and celebrities seeking the appearance of influence.

Ms James' investigation was prompted last year by a New York Times report that detailed how Devumi - then based in Florida - had earned millions of dollars peddling fake accounts to customers in New York and other states. Many of the accounts, known as bots, borrowed likenesses and personal details from real people, helping them avoid detection and deletion by Twitter.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Devumi had at least 200,000 customers, including reality TV stars, professional athletes, comedians, models and pornographic actors, who bought anywhere from a few thousand to a few million fake followers to boost their online profile. Revelations about Devumi prompted Twitter to immediately block the company from accessing its systems, crippling the business.

Devumi itself relied on fiction - the company advertised a New York office that did not exist, and its founder, German Calas, claimed degrees he had never actually earned.

Last summer, Twitter, crediting The Times, stripped tens of millions of suspicious accounts from its users' follower counts, hoping to stamp out the sale of fakes.

The settlement was first reported by CNN.

"Bots and other fake accounts have been running rampant on social media platforms, often stealing real people's identities to carry out fraud," Ms James said in a statement. "As people and companies like Devumi continue to make a quick buck by lying to honest Americans, my office will continue to find and stop anyone who sells online deception."

Mr Calas did not respond to an email seeking comment.

Whether the settlement will have any immediate effect is unclear. Mr Calas, who now lives in Colorado, dissolved his social media marketing companies last summer and fall amid negative publicity. In the agreement, signed last month, he did not admit or deny Ms James' findings, and the settlement requires a relatively small fine of US$50,000, intended to cover the cost of the inquiry.

But the investigation could set the stage for further crackdowns on rampant consumer fraud and deceit on social media platforms, where influencers - users with large followings - can earn a significant living selling endorsements and product placements.

Ms James found that Devumi's sale of fake accounts and online engagement violated New York laws against fraud and false advertising.

In selling the appearance of social media influence, according to the settlement, Devumi misled both customers who believed they were buying real followers and members of the public whose thinking, such as deciding which candidates or policies were popular, could have been influenced by the fraud.

The attorney general also found that Devumi's sale of fake accounts using identifying details stolen from real people violated a New York statute that prohibits impersonating someone with an intent to obtain a benefit or defraud another person.

Jonathan Albright, a researcher at Columbia University focusing on misinformation, described the case as a breakthrough in tackling social media fakery. "Ideally, it will provide a template through which the bulk sale of online deception and false advertising can be prosecuted," he said. NYTIMES

Technology

Chinese tech firms expand R&D reach into Singapore

Lazada to migrate RedMart onto its platform on March 15

Accuron Technologies to spin out medtech business to Temasek

Let users sell their data to Facebook

US, China take the lead in race for artificial intelligence - UN

LG Electronics Q4 profit plunges 80% as rivals crowd TV business

Editor's Choice

sl_oil_290119_22.jpg
Jan 31, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Confluence of factors sends oil prices 2% up, but outlook is choppy

BT_20190131_NSORCHARD31_3683588.jpg
Jan 31, 2019
Government & Economy

Shopping to lifestyle destination: New plans unveiled for Orchard Rd

file73tj4yt45hf16taatc7n.jpg
Jan 31, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX needs more regulatory bite to improve oversight

Most Read

1 Fintech companies raise record US$39.6b in 2018: research
2 Shareholders block Capital World from issuing settlement shares
3 CPF contribution rate for Singapore workers above 55 should be raised: PAP Seniors Group
4 Singapore competition panel fines 4 hotels S$1.5m for exchanging commercially sensitive information
5 How to fund rising fiscal spending?

Must Read

AK_sgskyline_3101.jpg
Jan 31, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore manufacturing, services sentiment turns gloomier for H1 2019

doc73vi3yy1fue13t7mggqj_doc71v2ina4a1528fegi3e.jpg
Jan 31, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

SL_raffles gen _251218_10.jpg
Jan 31, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore employment up in 2018 with retrenchments at 6-year low: MOM data

SL_mas_310119_15.jpg
Jan 31, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore bank lending flat in December: MAS preliminary data

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening