Forging business partnerships at Hannover Messe

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hannover, Germany
THIS year marks the second time a Singapore delegation has attended the Hannover Messe trade show, which has served as a platform for Singapore companies to showcase their products to a wider international community and engage with potential business partners.
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg