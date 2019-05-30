You are here

Home > Technology

G-20 countries eye tax policy for Internet giants: report

Thu, May 30, 2019 - 11:29 AM

BP_Google_300519_46.jpg
The policy, targeting firms like Google, Apple, Facebook and Amazon, would "allocate revenue to countries that provide large user bases for the world's digital corporate giants", the daily said, citing unnamed sources.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] Group of 20 (G-20) countries are planning a new tax policy for digital giants like Google, based on the business a company does in a country, not where it is headquartered, the Nikkei business daily said on Thursday.

The basic policy is likely to be signed by finance ministers from the G-20 countries when they meet next month in the Japanese city of Fukuoka ahead of the main G-20 meeting in Osaka, the Nikkei said.

The policy, targeting firms like Google, Apple, Facebook and Amazon, would "allocate revenue to countries that provide large user bases for the world's digital corporate giants", the daily said, citing unnamed sources.

The countries will seek to reach a final agreement in 2020, but how the policy will work remains to be finalised.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

One possibility would be to distribute collected tax revenues to countries based on the number of users a given company has in each country.

That could mean that Facebook, which has centralised its profits and tax payments in Ireland to take advantage of low rates, would see its tax payments redistributed to areas where more of its users live.

But details of how the tax will be collected and distributed and which companies will be affected remain to be finalised, with the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) expected to help iron out the rules.

The issue of how to tax top digital companies has become increasingly fraught, with several European nations going it alone, drawing the ire of the United States.

The Paris-based OECD is trying to forge a new global agreement that would prevent the firms from simply declaring their income in low-tax jurisdictions, depriving other countries of billions in revenue.

In April, French lawmakers passed the first reading of a bill to impose taxes on digital advertising, the sale of personal data and other revenue for any technology company that earns more than 750 million euros (S$1.15 billion) worldwide each year.

A bid to agree a law at the European Union level was scuttled by low-tax countries like Ireland, which have wooed big tech firms.

Austria has proposed similar domestic legislation.

AFP

Technology

Top US Democrat slams Facebook over deceptive video

Amazon digital assistant Alexa gets new skill: amnesia

NTU, ISF Incubator launch international 3D-printing startup in Singapore

Facebook user privacy lawsuits over Cambridge Analytica have legs

Apple unveils first new iPod model in four years

Softbank's Son gives 9.1b yen payday to recruit top talent

Editor's Choice

BT_20190530_NRPROP30_3795712.jpg
May 30, 2019
Real Estate

Braddell View another victim of moribund en bloc market

BT_20190530_MRHYFLUX30_3795640.jpg
May 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux in talks with seven parties; aims to pick suitor by mid-June

May 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Are robo-advisers the way forward for retail investors?

Most Read

1 Singapore is 8th most powerful country in Asia-Pacific; China closes in on US for top spot: think-tank
2 M1 to replace its 19 mobile plans with one base plan each for SIM-only and handset
3 Allied Tech executive director in S$129m fast property flip
4 Singapore equity prices look appetising but investors not biting
5 Braddell View another victim of moribund en bloc market

Must Read

BT_20190530_NRPROP30_3795712.jpg
May 30, 2019
Real Estate

Braddell View another victim of moribund en bloc market

BT_20190530_JLMASTURN30_3795632.jpg
May 30, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore refutes US accusation of currency manipulation

BT_20190530_MRHYFLUX30_3795640.jpg
May 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux in talks with seven parties; aims to pick suitor by mid-June

BP_Gojek_300519_45.jpg
May 30, 2019
Garage

Gojek unveils driver rewards programme after hitting 10m trips in first 6 months

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening