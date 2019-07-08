You are here

Home > Technology

Gates says Steve Jobs cast ‘spells’ to keep Apple from dying

Mon, Jul 08, 2019 - 12:20 PM

BP_Bill Gates_080719_88.jpg
"I was like a minor wizard because he would be casting spells, and I would see people mesmerized, but because I'm a minor wizard, the spells don't work on me," said Gates, the world's second-richest person, according to a transcript provided by the network.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] Apple's Steve Jobs was singular in his ability to take a company "on a path to die" and turn it into the world's most valuable -- in part by "casting spells," billionaire Bill Gates said.

Gates spoke of Jobs, the Apple Inc. co-founder and chief executive officer who died of pancreatic cancer in 2011, in a segment on leadership to be broadcast Sunday on CNN's "Fareed Zakaria GPS."

"I was like a minor wizard because he would be casting spells, and I would see people mesmerized, but because I'm a minor wizard, the spells don't work on me," said Gates, the world's second-richest person, according to a transcript provided by the network.

"I have yet to meet any person who" could rival Jobs "in terms of picking talent, hyper-motivating that talent, and having a sense of design of, ‘Oh, this is good. This is not good,' " Gates added of his sometime collaborator and competitor.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Even when he failed, he succeeded, Gates said, citing the 1988 introduction of NeXT, the computer that "completely failed, it was such nonsense, and yet he mesmerized those people." NeXT ceased making hardware five years later, and in 1996 it was bought by Apple.

While it's easy for leaders to "imitate the bad parts of Steve," said Gates, who described Jobs as an "asshole" at times, "he brought some incredibly positive things along with that toughness."

Reflecting on the culture he created in the 1970s as Microsoft Corp. co-founder, Gates said the company in its early days had "a self-selected set of people who were mostly males, I'll admit, and yes we were pretty tough on each other. And I think sometimes that went too far."

Now a philanthropist with a fortune estimated at US$107 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Gates said he's "not pushing quite as insanely." Yet he admitted to a tendency to micromanage at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, which he established with his wife in 2000.

The foundation's primary aims are to reduce extreme poverty globally and to enhance healthcare. "I'm still clear about, ‘Hey, that toilet design's too expensive. It's a dead end. We're not going to put more money into that,"' Gates said.

 

BLOOMBERG

Technology

Hong Kong stock Camsing plunges 90% after chairwoman detained by Chinese police

Boxing with giants: Italy's packing robots are no cardboard cutouts

US okays SoftBank's US$2.25b stake in GM's self-driving unit

Quake impact can be predicted - but only after it hits

Samsung, stung by trade war, expects a big plunge in profits

Sisters are hacking it for themselves

Editor's Choice

BP_SG_080719_1.jpg
Jul 8, 2019
Garage

Asia leads global VC arena with US$129b in deals for 2018: Preqin

BP_Monetary Authority of Singapore_080719_3.jpg
Jul 8, 2019
Banking & Finance

Alternative risk transfer taking insurance industry by storm

BP_Prudential_080719_4.jpg
Jul 8, 2019
Opinion

Insurers keeping annual bonus rates unchanged

Most Read

1 Is it a bond? Please, can I have it... right now?
2 Sentosa Cove past its prime?
3 Rewind & capture: A&W wants to get it right this time
4 Deutsche Bank posts Q2 loss, launches 7.4b euro overhaul
5 SIAEC, Thai Beverage surge on speculation of privatisation, tie-up

Must Read

Jul 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: HMI shares jump 9.1 per cent on privatisation offer

BP_SG_080719_1.jpg
Jul 8, 2019
Garage

Asia leads global VC arena with US$129b in deals for 2018: Preqin

BP_Prudential_080719_4.jpg
Jul 8, 2019
Opinion

Insurers keeping annual bonus rates unchanged

Jul 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Broker’s take: DBS lowers Singtel to 'hold' after share price rally

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening