You are here

Home > Technology

German software giant SAP trims outlook on virus woes

Mon, Oct 26, 2020 - 6:35 AM

[FRANKFURT AM MAIN] German software giant SAP on Sunday downgraded its outlook for 2020, saying a resurgence in coronavirus cases would weigh on demand from "hard hit" customers.

The Walldorf-based group, which offers both traditional software and cloud computing services, where companies pay a subscription fee to store their data on remote servers, said it had benefitted from firms doing more work online.

But at the same time, SAP said its customers, "particularly those in hard hit industries, continue to be impacted by the economic consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic".

In an ad hoc release, SAP said group revenues fell four percent year-on-year in the third quarter to 6.5 billion euros (S$10.5 billion) - measured using non-IFRS standards, which exclude some costs.

The drop was led by a fall in income from software licenses, even as cloud sales climbed 10 per cent.

SEE ALSO

Cybersecurity firm McAfee's shares fall in return to market

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Adjusted operating profit fell one per cent to 2.1 billion euros, the statement said.

Looking ahead, SAP said the recent resurgence in coronavirus infections had forced it to readjust expectations that economies would reopen and demand would bounce back in the final months of the year.

"Lockdowns have been re-introduced in some regions, recovery is uneven and companies are facing more business uncertainty. Consequently, there is greater scrutiny of larger projects," it said.

The group now expects full-year revenue of between 27.2 and 27.8 billion euros, compared with an earlier estimate of 27.8 to 28.5 billion.

Adjusted operating profits are expected to come in between 8.1 and 8.5 billion euros, down from the 8.1 to 8.7 billion previously forecast.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Technology

US insists on need to ban TikTok

Even in his final days, Samsung's 'hermit king' remained shrouded in mystery

Apple, Google and a deal that controls the Internet

Apple 5G iPhones arrive with an alphabet soup of abbreviations

Samsung chairman Lee Kun-hee dies at 78

Italy vetoes 5G deal between Fastweb and China's Huawei: sources

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 26, 2020 06:38 AM
Government & Economy

US insists on need to ban TikTok

[SAN FRANCISCO] US President Donald Trump's administration has insisted on the need to ban TikTok due to national...

Oct 26, 2020 06:37 AM
Government & Economy

Spain declares virus emergency as global cases soar

[MADRID] Spain declared a national state of emergency Sunday to tackle a second coronavirus wave as the World Health...

Oct 25, 2020 06:30 PM
Companies & Markets

Transcorp unit director stops legal action to recover S$2.6m without consulting company

A DIRECTOR of Transcorp Holdings' subsidiary, Regal Motors, has ceased legal action to recover S$2.64 million from a...

Oct 25, 2020 05:17 PM
Companies & Markets

VibroPower founder hits back ahead of potential ouster

VIBROPOWER Corporation already supplies power generators to quarters in the real estate sector, and competition is...

Oct 25, 2020 04:23 PM
Government & Economy

Five new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including two in dorms

[SINGAPORE] There were five new Covid-19 cases confirmed as at Sunday noon - two locally transmitted, three imported...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Malaysia rulers to meet to consider PM Muhyiddin's emergency proposal

Five new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including two in dorms

VibroPower founder hits back ahead of potential ouster

What will New York real estate look like next year?

Nanofilm IPO shares priced at S$2.59; subscribed 19 times

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for