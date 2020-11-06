You are here

Home > Technology

GIC, Thrive invest US$150m in IAC's video platform Vimeo

Fri, Nov 06, 2020 - 10:25 AM

[BENGALURU] IAC/InterActiveCorp said on Thursday it was considering spinning off its stake in the online video platform Vimeo that raised US$150 million from Thrive Capital and Singapore's GIC at a US$2.75-billion valuation.

IAC, which has a history of building businesses and later splitting them into separate companies, has already spun off and listed ten companies.

Most recently, the company spun off its stake in Match Group, which houses popular online dating services including Tinder, Hinge and OkCupid.

"We're now evaluating a full spin-off to enable Vimeo with the complete suite of tools available in the public markets," IAC chief executive officer Joey Levin said.

"There's a long way to go before we're decided on that, and far too early to speculate on what the terms of that spin would look like."

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

In a bid to boost subscribers, Vimeo in October launched a free video messaging tool on its platform and collaborated with GoDaddy to make video tools available along with the website builder's suite.

Demand for Vimeo's platform, which provides video creation, hosting and marketing tools to professionals and businesses, has spiked in the lockdown as more people shift to working and learning remotely. Shares of the company, which have gained about 61 per cent this year, rose 8.8 per cent in extended trading.

IAC also reported a quarterly revenue rise of 11.8 per cent to US$788.4 million, beating analysts' estimates of US$766.7 million, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Revenue from IAC's largest unit, ANGI Homeservices, increased 9 per cent to US$389.9 million, beating analysts' estimates of US$383.1 million.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 6, 2020 10:11 AM
Stocks

Australia: Shares eye best week in three as US election results trickle in

[BENGALURU] Australian shares rallied on Friday and headed for their biggest weekly gain in three, as they tracked...

Nov 6, 2020 10:06 AM
Government & Economy

Australia says industry reports on China trade 'deeply troubling'

[SYDNEY] Australia says it is closely monitoring trade flows to China amid "deeply troubling" reports from industry...

Nov 6, 2020 10:01 AM
Companies & Markets

SingPost H1 net profit falls 42.1% to S$30.9m despite higher revenue

SINGAPORE Post (SingPost) posted net profit of S$30.9 million for the first half of the fiscal year ended September...

Nov 6, 2020 09:53 AM
Government & Economy

US coronavirus cases climb by record for second day in a row, up over 109,000

[CHICAGO] Coronavirus cases in the United States surged by at least 109,757 on Thursday, according to a Reuters...

Nov 6, 2020 09:44 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares fall at Friday's open; STI down 0.4%

SINGAPORE stocks opened weaker on Friday amid mixed openings from local banks and other index counters, as more...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Alibaba fraternity stamps mark on top-end Singapore properties

Who will fill the prime real estate left behind by Robinsons?

Stirred, but not shaken as Singapore banks beat Q3 estimates

Biden on cusp of White House victory with key results due soon

UG Healthcare posts 74-fold increase in Q1 net profit to S$22.7m

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for