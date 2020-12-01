You are here

Home > Technology

GlobalWafers in talks to buy Siltronic for 3.75 billion euros

Tue, Dec 01, 2020 - 5:50 AM

New York

TAIWAN'S GlobalWafers Co said that it's in advanced talks to acquire Siltronic AG, a German manufacturer of silicon wafers, for 3.75 billion euros (S$6 billion), adding to a record year for deals in the global semiconductor industry.

GlobalWafers plans to make an offer at 125 euros a share, a 10 per cent premium to Siltronic's closing share price on Friday.

Siltronic said its executive board considers the offer "attractive and appropriate", and added that its largest shareholder Wacker Chemie AG, which has a 30.8 per cent stake, is prepared to sell at the same price.

"The merger would create a leading player in the wafer industry," Siltronic said in the statement, adding that the deal would prohibit job losses in Germany until the end of 2024.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

GlobalWafers said it can give no assurance that a final transaction will occur and that the deal is subject to regulatory conditions.

The proposed deal, which would be GlobalWafers' largest, would be one of the biggest transactions in the chip industry this year and suggests that the companies are looking beyond the Covid-19 pandemic to when businesses begin to return to normal.

Siltronic shares have climbed 48 per cent this quarter, driven by expectations that clients will increase purchases of its epitaxial wafers and polished wafers.

The offer will also add to a growing number of semiconductor deals this year that's set to break the highwater mark for chip acquisitions reached in 2016, when US$122 billion in transactions were struck. The largest deal of 2016 was SoftBank Group Corp's US$32 billion purchase of Arm.

Competition in the industry is heating up as companies that were once customers, such as Apple Inc, design their own chips and established players like Nvidia branch out into new areas.

Headquartered in Munich, Siltronic is a leading manufacturer of silicon wafers used in products such as smartphones, computers, navigation and digital displays.

The firm, which has production sites and offices in Germany, the US and other advanced manufacturing countries, had global revenues of 1.3 billion euros in 2019. The stock trades on Germany's MDAX Index.

GlobalWafers, majority-owned by Sino-American Silicon Products Inc, reported 2019 revenue of around NT$58 billion (S$2.7 billion) and operating income of NT$18 billion.

Siltronic and GlobalWafers expect to announce the deal in the second week of December, following discussion and approval by the boards of both companies. BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Technology

Weston Robot sees opportunities in crisis

Singapore opens tender for EV charging points at over 200 public car parks

Berlin fintech Solarisbank eyes European expansion in 2021

Trump to add China's SMIC and CNOOC to defence blacklist: sources

Taiwan's GlobalWafers in talks to buy silicon-wafer maker Siltronic for 3.75b euros

Twitter suspends Thai royalist account linked to influence campaign

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 1, 2020 12:36 AM
Energy & Commodities

Opec reaches consensus to extend oil cuts by three months, Algeria says

[DUBAI] Opec members have reached a consensus on the need to extend existing oil production cuts for three months...

Dec 1, 2020 12:13 AM
Real Estate

HDB to build diverse flat types, keep prices affordable in prime locations

[SINGAPORE] A range of housing types will be built in upcoming estates in prime locations such as the Greater...

Dec 1, 2020 12:04 AM
Government & Economy

Biden taps Janet Yellen as Treasury Secretary

[WASHINGTON] US President-elect Joe Biden on Monday named former Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen as his choice...

Nov 30, 2020 11:56 PM
Real Estate

US pending home sales unexpectedly fall for a second month

[WASHINGTON] A gauge of contract signings to purchase previously owned US homes unexpectedly declined for a second...

Nov 30, 2020 11:33 PM
Market Capitalisation

Market Capitalisation

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

HDB and NEA appoint new chief executive officers

Broker's take: Look for recovery and resilience plays in S-Reits, says OCBC

HDB to build diverse flat types, keep prices affordable in prime locations

Loss-making private home resales bear watching as stimulus tapers off

Prudential, SkillsFuture Singapore team up to accelerate skills development for SMEs

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for